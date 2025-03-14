Drama in Dallas after ex-Cowboys star trashes team

Tell us how you really feel, DeMarcus.

DeMarcus Lawrence, the ex-Cowboys star who spent 11 years in Dallas, isn’t holding back about his former team after signing a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement

“Dallas is my home,” the four-time Pro Bowler told Brian Nemhauser of the Hawk Blogger Thursday, “Made my home there, my family lives there, I’m forever going to be there. But I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

Not surprisingly, Lawrence’s comments struck a nerve with former teammate Micah Parsons, who include a clown emoji in his response on social media.

“This what rejection and envy look like!” Parsons wrote.

“Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth,” Lawrence responded in his own social media post. “Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

Even Parson’s brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., got in on the drama, writing on his own social media post, “Lmfaoo and I know for sure you ain’t winning one in Seattle it’s okay to say you went where the bag was lol you wasn’t getting that in Dallas.”

Lawrence’s tune has changed in recent weeks. Ahead of free agency, Lawrence said he wanted to remain with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Before free agency, Lawrence told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he would like to remain with the Cowboys.

“The ball is in their court. I’m not only going to play in Dallas,” Lawrence told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m going to have other options, but I’d like to stay here. It would be a glorious thing.”

Despite playing just playing four games last season due to a foot injury, Lawrence landed a three-year, $42 million deal to join the Seahawks. The move surprised many, including his former teammate CeeDee Lamb, who found out about the news while doing a livestream.

“D-Law to the Seahawks. Woah,” Lamb said, pausing out of shock. “He’s gone.”

As for Lawrence’s argument, the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl appearance was in 1995. It’s also the last time Dallas has advanced to the NFC championship game. But Lawrence decided to sign with a Seahawks team in a rebuilding phase after trading away Pro Bowlers Geno Smith and DK Metcalf for draft picks, so it’s unclear where all the Super Bowl talk is coming from.

The Cowboys did make some non-Lawrence news Friday, signing former Eagles running back Miles Sanders to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Sanders, 27, was drafted in the second round by the Eagles in 2019 and had his best season in 2022, rushing for 1,269 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. He signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 but was released earlier this week just two years into a four-year, $25.7 million deal.

Now Sanders will try to turn his career around alongside Javonte Williams, the former Denver Broncos running back who signed with the Cowboys earlier this week.