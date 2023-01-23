Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in NFC championship game

The top-seeded Eagles will host the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles (15-3) defeated the Giants on Saturday, and the 49ers (15-4) handled the Dallas Cowboys, 19-12, on Sunday in the NFC divisional round.

After the Eagles-49ers game, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in the AFC championship game. The conference winners will advance to Super Bowl LVII, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Despite losing starting quarterback Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries during the season, the 49ers have won their last 12 games, including the last eight behind third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 49ers, led by coach Kyle Shanahan, rank fifth in total offense and first in total defense. Some of their top playmakers include running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, left tackle Trent Williams, edge rusher Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

The Eagles and 49ers did not meet during the regular season. The last game involving these two teams occurred in Week 2 of the 2021 season, with the Eagles losing, 17-11, in coach Nick Sirianni’s home debut.