Micah Parsons reacts to fellow Penn Stater Saquon Barkley’s Eagles debut

Micah Parsons might be a Cowboy, but he’s also a Nittany Lion and a big fan of Saquon Barkley.

During the Eagles’ season opener against the Packers, Parsons was one of a number of people taking the opportunity to swipe at the fellow NFC East rival Giants for letting Barkley walk in the offseason.

On his podcast Tuesday, the Cowboys linebacker elaborated on his comments.

“I tweeted that the Giants should be under investigation,” Parsons said. “You know why? Because how do you let this explosive weapon go to an NFC rival? Now, I get it. You paid Daniel Jones, whatever. But this is like a brand-new Saquon. It looked like he got a breath of fresh air, and, no offense, sometimes you do need a breath of fresh air at an organization.

“Sometimes an organization really doesn’t want you to succeed, and things like that. I’m not saying that happened and business happens like that, but this is like a whole new, brand-new Saquon. He looked great.”

Parsons said that although the Eagles have had a few good running backs the last few seasons in Miles Sanders and D’Andre Swift, he thinks Barkley has the potential to be Offensive Player of the Year in the new offense. Barkley scored three touchdowns in his Eagles debut.

As running backs have been devalued in the modern NFL, some, including the Giants, questioned how effective Barkley would be going forward, with Barkley turning 27 in the offseason. But Parsons said Friday’s game showed him that Barkley is “back to normal.”

“It looked very dynamic, and he looked very explosive,” Parsons said.