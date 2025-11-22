Jeff McLane’s keys to Eagles vs. Cowboys in Week 12: What you need to know and a prediction

The Eagles travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 12 matchup at AT&T Stadium on Sunday (4:25 p.m., Fox 29).

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Advertisement

When the Eagles have the ball: The offense has a golden opportunity to get back on track against a Matt Eberflus-led defense that has been among the worst in the NFL. The Cowboys have been marginally better of late thanks to reinforcements that came either via trade or from the medical ward. But the Eagles won’t be facing anything near a dominant unit in Arlington, Texas, and may need to open the floodgates if the Dallas offense plays at its explosive best.

Nick Sirianni’s conservatism has made sense, overall. His team is 40-2 when it has won the turnover battle. The Eagles have given the ball away a league-low four times in 2025, while the Cowboys have forced only eight turnovers all season. But this game may call for more aggressiveness.

Being aggressive doesn’t just mean having Jalen Hurts drop back to pass and throw deep. The Eagles, more than most offenses, need their run game to be efficient, so there will be another effort to establish Saquon Barkley on the ground. But Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo should have a game plan that forces Dallas to counter their moves rather than the opposite.

That should mean more three-receiver sets that force Eberflus into nickel personnel, more 3 x 1 formations, and more empty backfields. Run the ball, obviously. The Cowboys have allowed 131.4 yards a game and rank 30th in expected points added (EPA) per rush. But get out of the sets that have exposed the weaknesses in run blocking at the tight end position.

The Cowboys’ most significant addition has been defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, acquired from the Jets at the trade deadline. He can wreck games. Williams had 1½ sacks and five pressures in his debut last week against the Raiders. The Eagles’ interior offensive line will have its hands full whether Williams is paired with Osa Odighizuwa or Kenny Clark.

Eagles center Cam Jurgens is questionable with another recent injury (concussion), but right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) will be out for an extended period. That is a significant loss, even if this isn’t replacement Fred Johnson’s first rodeo. The Eagles are 120-62-1 in games Lane Johnson has played and 15-24 in games he has not, including the playoffs, across his 13 seasons.

Dallas’ edge rush has improved with the emergence of rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku. If Hurts has time, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith should have advantages when matched up opposite cornerback Kaiir Elam and slot Reddy Steward. Eberflus leans heavy on his zone coverages, which the Eagles have struggled against. It’s time to break out more crossing-route concepts, even if it puts Hurts’ throws more at risk.

When the Cowboys have the ball: Dallas’ anemic run game from 2024 has been upgraded with former Broncos running back Javonte Williams. He has rushed for 806 yards at 5 yards a clip and has eight touchdowns. Overall, the Cowboys rank 11th in EPA/rush and are strongest on zone runs in between the tackles.

Their stout interior O-line is led by left tackle Tyler Smith. But they can be susceptible on the flanks with tackles Tyler Guyton and Terrence Steele, particularly in pass protection. I’ll get to the Eagles’ pass rush further down, but their improvement in stopping the run has been consequential.

After allowing 4.7 yards a carry in the first six games, opposing offenses have averaged just 3.6 yards per rush over the last four. Linebacker Nakobe Dean’s insertion has been significant, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter has increasingly looked his 2024 self. Carter will be in the lineup this time around, assuming that he doesn’t have extra saliva for Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

» READ MORE: Dallas readies to face Jalen Carter for first time since Week 1 spitting incident

Jaelan Phillips has also buoyed the run defense, but his impact on the pass rush can’t be overstated. The Eagles’ front hounded Jordan Love and Jared Goff in the last two games, and getting to Prescott will be imperative if the league’s top-ranked passing offense can be curtailed. Vic Fangio has been able to rely on his four-man rush and, as a result, has blitzed less in the last two weeks than previously.

When the defensive coordinator has sent extra rushers, Dean has been most effective. But Prescott has long been poised when throwing hot. He’s having another great regular season with 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions. It’s the playoffs that have historically given him trouble.

The Cowboys came darn near close to beating the Eagles in the season opener. If receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t drop a few late throws, they might have pulled off the comeback. Lamb is back from injury, but George Pickens (58 catches for 908 yards and seven touchdowns) has become Prescott’s most dangerous weapon.

Fangio had Quinyon Mitchell follow Pickens in the first meeting, but that exposed Adoree’ Jackson vs. Lamb. Safeties Reed Blankenship and Andrew Mukuba might be the Cowboys’ primary targets on throws over the middle, typically where Prescott loves to eat.

Extra point: If the Eagles can’t move the ball and score points against this defense, the offense may never be saved. Winning on the road can be tough. The Eagles had lost six straight at JerryDome until last season’s 34-6 demolition of the Prescott-less Cowboys. Each team and season is different, but Dallas is normally a different team at home, as is its quarterback, who has won 70% of his starts there.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 12

Over the course of the season, we’ve seen Fangio make changes in personnel that have benefitted the unit. Having Dean in over Jihaad Campbell and Mukuba over Sydney Brown and decreasing Jordan Davis’ snaps has paid off. Howie Roseman helped with the trade for Phillips, but Fangio hasn’t been afraid to bruise egos.

On offense, the Eagles have emphasized ball security and efficiency. That likely has rubbed some players the wrong way. Sirianni and Hurts seem to be doing what’s best in the name of winning. But there’s a chance here to reverse course. I see a potential trap in Dallas, but I think the Eagles’ defense will be able to keep Prescott from going off.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Cowboys 20.