Cowboys sign Philly native Shaka Toney

The Dallas Cowboys on Friday signed edge rusher Shaka Toney, the Imhotep Charter and Penn State product who was suspended for the 2023 season for betting on NFL games.

Toney, 26, played two seasons for Washington after being selected in the seventh round in 2021. In April 2023, he was suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. After being reinstated one year later, the Commanders released him.

The Cowboys signed Toney and another defensive end, Al-Quadin Muhammad, after Sam Williams tore his knee earlier in the week.