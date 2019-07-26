The Eagles used 10 cornerbacks last season, a big reason they ranked 30th in passing yardage allowed.
The idea this year was that all the experience gained by players thrust into the spotlight would serve the secondary well, giving the team strong depth once everyone was healthy.
But this being the Eagles, that “once everyone was healthy” part seems problematic.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz confirmed Friday that Cre’Von LeBlanc, one of those 2018 spotlight thrustees, suffered an unspecified injury Thursday during a light practice on the first day of training camp. The injury is believed to be to LeBlanc’s ankle or foot.
The team began camp Thursday with corner Ronald Darby (knee) not ready to be a full participant, and corner Jalen Mills on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list, meaning that Mills isn’t ready to practice at all after foot surgery, and that the team wants to keep open the option of putting him on PUP for the first six weeks of the season.
LeBlanc, a standout in the slot after the Eagles acquired him on waivers from the Lions last Nov. 5, was not available for comment Friday. He intercepted Drew Brees on the first play of the Eagles’ playoff loss at New Orleans in January.
The Eagles don’t officially list injuries at this point in the season, but all the guys who were limited Thursday still seemed limited Friday, with LeBlanc and safety Blake Countess joining the group. Countess’ injury is unknown.