Eagles’ shift to passing more in the red zone has led to more successful trips: ‘You can be creative’

For all the ups and downs the Eagles offense has experienced this season, they still reign at the top of the league in red zone percentage.

The Eagles have scored on an NFL-best 69.4% of their red zone trips this season, which is a 12% improvement over their success rate in their Super Bowl LIX-winning season. Dallas Goedert has accounted for eight of the Eagles’ 25 red zone touchdowns this season.

Two of Goedert’s touchdowns — nearly three, due to a drop — came in the low red zone in the Eagles’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Both 4-yard touchdown shovel passes were behind the line of scrimmage. Goedert now has five of those touchdown passes behind the line of scrimmage this season, which is the league-high, according to Next Gen Stats.

While Kevin Patullo said that there isn’t necessarily a concerted effort to draw up plays for Goedert in the low red zone, good things tend to happen when the 30-year-old tight end gets the ball in his hands.

“He’s such a physical guy,” Patullo said on Wednesday. “His determination to just get yards and have an impact on anything, whether it’s in the pass game, whether it’s gadgets, whatever it may be, he’s really dynamic with the ball in his hands. So any time you can get the ball in his hands, that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

But Goedert acknowledged that he’s the beneficiary of the Eagles’ shift in red zone philosophy this year. Last season, the Eagles ran the ball more frequently. Of the Eagles’ red zone touchdowns last season, 58% came on carries (34% of their red zone touchdowns were on the Tush Push).

This year, 48% of the Eagles’ red zone touchdowns have come on runs (20% on the Tush Push). Patullo said that there isn’t “anything specific” that has led to the shift from run to pass.

“The red zone, obviously, is a unique area where you can be creative and do different things,” Patullo said. “And I think that’s something where we all kind of have our own input on that. Throughout the years, we’ve done different things and just try to see whatever we need to do best.”

Smith soaring since return

When asked about Nolan Smith’s progress on Wednesday afternoon, Vic Fangio admitted he wasn’t sure exactly how many games the third-year edge rusher had missed this season.

When he was informed Smith had missed five games on injured reserve to heal his triceps injury, Fangio was surprised.

“Wow,” Fangio said. “Felt like more.”

Perhaps his hiatus felt longer because of the pass rush’s inconsistency during that stretch. The Eagles defense registered three of their six lowest single-game sack percentages of the season in Smith’s absence.

But since Smith has returned and Jaelan Phillips was acquired from the Miami Dolphins, the Eagles’ pass rush has soared, even in the two-game absence of Jalen Carter. In their last three contests, the Eagles have combined for a league-best 13 sacks (which is tied with the Dolphins). Smith notched two of those sacks.

Smith returned after the bye week in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. At the time, the 24-year-old outside linebacker was on a snap limit, as the Eagles sought to prevent re-injury.

Since his first couple of games back, Smith has gradually seen his play time increase, culminating last week when he played 61.9% of the defensive snaps. Fangio acknowledged on Wednesday that he is no longer on a snap count. With more playing time has come more confidence for Smith, Fangio said.

“He is getting better and more comfortable and I think he’s back to where he was,” Fangio said.

Injury report

The Eagles held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field, with snow covering their practice field at the NovaCare Complex.

Lane Johnson (foot), Landon Dickerson (calf/rest), Fred Johnson (ankle), and Jalen Carter (shoulders) did not participate. However, Fred Johnson told The Inquirer that he expects to be available to play on Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

Cam Latu (stinger) was a limited participant. Saquon Barkley (stinger), Zack Baun (hand), Tank Bigsby (illness), Jaelan Phillips (knee), and Cameron Williams (shoulder; injured reserve) were full participants.

The Eagles will practice once more on Thursday before Saturday’s game in Landover, Md.