Eagles’ Dallas Goedert returns to practice after missing win over Chiefs

As the Eagles returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, so did Dallas Goedert.

The veteran tight end, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was participating in the early portion of practice open to the media that consisted of a stretching period and individual drills. Goedert, 30, wore a black compression sleeve on his left leg. The first injury report of the week, which will be released later on Wednesday afternoon, will reveal Goedert’s exact participation status.

Goedert was inactive for Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He was absent for all three practices leading up to the Super Bowl LIX rematch.

In the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Goedert played 52 offensive snaps (83%) until the final Jalen Hurts kneel-down. He was the quarterback’s most frequent target of the night during a quiet showing for the passing game, catching all seven of his targets for 44 yards, including two first downs.

Goedert has dealt with a variety of injuries over his eight-year career with the Eagles. Last season, he missed a total of seven games with two separate injuries (including a hamstring injury that sidelined him from Weeks 7-9 and a knee problem that put him on injured reserve from Weeks 14-17). It is unclear if Goedert’s latest knee issue is related to the injury he dealt with at the end of the regular season in 2024.

Still, Goedert was one of the Eagles’ most reliable receivers last season, catching 80.8% of his targets, which was the team high among pass catchers with at least 20 targets.

The Eagles would welcome his presence in the pass and run game if he is able to play against the Rams. They finished with just 216 yards of total offense against the Chiefs, which were the fewest in a win under Nick Sirianni since he became head coach in 2021.

The only player on the active roster missing from Wednesday’s practice was Will Shipley, the second-year running back who has been sidelined with an oblique injury for the past week.

DeVonta Smith and Jalen Carter, who both got banged up during Sunday’s game, were present for practice. Smith came down hard on his back on an incompletion early in the third quarter, but he returned to action on the following possession, nabbing a 28-yard pass at the Chiefs’ 3-yard line.

Carter was favoring his right arm throughout the game, but he didn’t miss any time. He said in the locker room afterward that he was dealing with “a little pain.”