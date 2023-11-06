Sources: Eagles’ Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm vs. Cowboys

Testing revealed that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, league sources told The Inquirer.

The Eagles have a scheduled bye in Week 10, although the expectation is Goedert will be placed on injured reserve, sources said. Players on IR are required to miss at least four games, according to NFL rules. Goedert is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday to confirm the initial testing and assess for additional damage.

Goedert’s injury occurred on the end of his 28-yard catch-and-run that placed the Eagles inside the red zone in the third quarter. Before Goedert was tackled by Cowboys linebacker Markquese Bell, he attempted to stiff-arm Bell with his right arm. Bell held onto Goedert’s arm as he brought him to the ground, and Goedert also appeared to land on that same forearm. He then received medical attention before he retreated directly indoors.

Against the Cowboys, Goedert had three catches and 50 yards. Through nine games, he has 35 catches, 360 yards, and four touchdowns.

Goedert has experienced an up-and-down season, specifically with his involvement in the pass game; he’s recorded 50 receiving yards in just three contests. Throughout the season, coach Nick Sirianni has repeatedly credited Goedert for his efforts in run blocking, and also has stated he remains a top pass-catching priority within the offense.

Goedert missed five games on IR during the 2022 season with a shoulder injury. He still finished last year as the team’s third-leading receiver with 702 receiving yards across 55 catches.

Other tight ends on the roster include Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Albert Okwuegbunam. Calcaterra was out against the Cowboys due to a concussion, and Okwuegbunam made his Eagles debut. The Eagles also signed E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad last week.