In the video, when Goedert enters the frame from the right side, he has his hand against the chest of a man who is backing away. Goedert then takes a punch to the face from someone coming up from the bottom of the screen. Goedert seems to be unconscious as he lands on the floor, on his back. People immediately come to his aid and obscure the video view. Other people seem to end up in a pile to the right of Goedert, with the person who punched him. The man Goedert was pushing away before he was punched stands at the edge of the crowd, then turns and leaves.