D’Andre Swift departs in free agency, as the Eagles see their starting RB go to the Bears

Less than 15 minutes into the opening of the negotiating window on Monday afternoon, one of the Eagles’ top pending free agents is reportedly already off the market.

The Bears have agreed to terms with running back D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, according to multiple media reports.

The NFL Network first reported the news. ESPN reported that the deal includes $15.3 million guaranteed.

Swift, 25, is coming off of a career season in which he racked up 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries in 16 games, marking the first time he’s eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his four-year career. He finished the season ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards.

The Mt. Airy native also contributed in the passing game, collecting 214 receiving yards and a touchdown on 39 receptions. Swift, playing in a contract year, earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season.

Now, Swift is set to return to the NFC North following his yearlong stint with the Eagles. After letting running back Miles Sanders walk last offseason, the Eagles acquired Swift via trade from the Detroit Lions. In his three seasons with the Lions, Swift collected 1,680 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 364 carries in 40 games.

The Eagles currently have one running back who was on the 2023 active roster under contract for next season in Kenneth Gainwell. In addition to Swift, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny are pending unrestricted free agents.