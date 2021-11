Eagles cornerback Darius Slay wears a hoodie with “I was killed while jogging.” on it as he warms up before the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on October 22, 2020. Slay message was in reference to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging earlier this year. Read more

“I kno the city in a better place after this… got what they deserved!”

This was Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s reaction via Twitter to a Georgia jury’s decision to convict three men of murder for the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The 25-year-old Arbery, a Black man, was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when three white men chased him in a pickup truck, trapped him and killed him with a shotgun. The incident, which was recorded on video and shared globally, happened just outside of Brunswick, Ga., the hometown of Slay.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William Bryan of murder. All three now face a mandatory life sentence, while the judge is still to determine if they will have the possibility of parole.

Slay, who is in the midst of a Pro Bowl season, has previously tweeted about the incident and has also worn messages on both his shoes and clothing ahead of several Eagles games as a tribute to Arbery and to bring attention to the case.

Before the Oct. 18, 2020 Eagles-Ravens game, Slay wore green Nikes that said “Rest In Power” and “Ahmaud Arbery” and a black hoodie that read “I Was Killed While Jogging” on the front and “Ahmaud Arbery 2-23-2020″ on the back.

Before the Oct. 22, 2020 Eagles-Giants game, Slay wore a green version of the hoodie, and prior to the Dec. 27, 2020 Eagles-Cowboys game, Slay wore the black hoodie again.

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III, a former teammate of Slay’s with the Lions, was close with Arbery and played football with him at Brunswick High School.