“I kno the city in a better place after this… got what they deserved!”

This was Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s reaction via Twitter to a Georgia jury’s decision to convict three men of murder for the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The 25-year-old Arbery, a Black man, was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when three white men chased him in a pickup truck, trapped him and killed him with a shotgun. The incident, which was recorded on video and shared globally, happened just outside of Brunswick, Ga., the hometown of Slay.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William Bryan of murder. All three now face a mandatory life sentence, while the judge is still to determine if they will have the possibility of parole.

Slay, who is in the midst of a Pro Bowl season, has previously tweeted about the incident and has also worn messages on both his shoes and clothing ahead of several Eagles games as a tribute to Arbery and to bring attention to the case.

Before the Oct. 18, 2020 Eagles-Ravens game, Slay wore green Nikes that said “Rest In Power” and “Ahmaud Arbery” and a black hoodie that read “I Was Killed While Jogging” on the front and “Ahmaud Arbery 2-23-2020″ on the back.

Before the Oct. 22, 2020 Eagles-Giants game, Slay wore a green version of the hoodie, and prior to the Dec. 27, 2020 Eagles-Cowboys game, Slay wore the black hoodie again.

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III, a former teammate of Slay’s with the Lions, was close with Arbery and played football with him at Brunswick High School.