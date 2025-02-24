Darius Slay’s hometown honored him with a parade and key to the city: ‘It’s something to shed some tears for’

The city of Philadelphia gave the Eagles a hero’s welcome during the victory parade on Feb. 14 — but they’re not the only ones celebrating the Birds’ win in Super Bowl LIX.

On Saturday, cornerback Darius Slay was honored with a Super Bowl parade of his own in his hometown, Brunswick, Ga. and given the key to the city.

Hundreds gathered in Brunswick, a city of just over 15,000 residents, to watch the Super Bowl champion drive down the street and give a speech.

“This means a lot to me, man, being a kid from Brunswick, Georgia,” Slay said before getting emotional.

“I was going down the wrong path for a minute,” Slay told reporters after the ceremony. “But I got some good guidance and now I can let [the kids] know that it’s possible to make it.”

Slay has played 12 seasons in the NFL, and previously stated he wanted his 13th to be his last. Super Bowl LIX was Slay’s second Super Bowl appearance.

“I really don’t cry like that,” Slay said of the parade. “It takes a lot for me to cry. Just seeing [the parade], and reflecting on a lot of my past, and seeing where I’m at today, it’s something to shed some tears for.”

Cosby Johnson, the mayor of Brunswick, said Slay was a “pillar” of the community.

“To celebrate [Slay] as a Super Bowl champion is only a testament to all of his hard work and everything he’s given to us as a community,” he said. “We are beyond thankful for Slay’s presence, and I knew we were gonna show up and show out.”

Slay isn’t the only Eagle that’s been honored in his community since the Super Bowl win. Cooper DeJean was the guest of honor at an Iowa women’s basketball game on Saturday.