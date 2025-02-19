Relive the Eagles Super Bowl parade all over again

By foot, by train, or even by plane, legions of Eagles fans landed in Philadelphia to pay homage to the two-time Super Bowl championship team.

Captured in what seemed like an infinite stream of photos and videos, excited fans cheered and chanted from a sea of green on Broad Street all the way to up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Valentine’s Day to catch a glimpse of their triumphant heroes.

“Look around, the streets are filled with people,” said Juliette Fonte, a Reading native. “We’re just happy that we won.”

In The Inquirer’s ‘The pride of Philadelphia,’ the euphoria of parade day is on full display in a two-minute cinematic presentation. Experience the passion of the fan base once again through the short film and collection of photo galleries below.