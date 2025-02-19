Relive the Eagles Super Bowl parade all over again
Watch how Philly celebrated the Eagles’ second Super Bowl championship parade on Broad Street.
By foot, by train, or even by plane, legions of Eagles fans landed in Philadelphia to pay homage to the two-time Super Bowl championship team.
Captured in what seemed like an infinite stream of photos and videos, excited fans cheered and chanted from a sea of green on Broad Street all the way to up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Valentine’s Day to catch a glimpse of their triumphant heroes.
“Look around, the streets are filled with people,” said Juliette Fonte, a Reading native. “We’re just happy that we won.”
In The Inquirer’s ‘The pride of Philadelphia,’ the euphoria of parade day is on full display in a two-minute cinematic presentation. Experience the passion of the fan base once again through the short film and collection of photo galleries below.