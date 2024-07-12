Could Philly sports teams ‘run the table’ this season? Dawn Staley thinks so.

Dawn Staley knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a championship. Her South Carolina team went undefeated in 2023-24 en route to her third NCAA championship with the program.

She’s also a diehard Philly fan, cheering on the Sixers, Eagles and Phillies when she’s not with her Gamecocks squad. Staley threw out the first pitch at a Phillies playoff game in 2023, rang the bell for the Sixers against the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, and has even worn Eagles gear on the sideline during her own games.

So, does she think any of Philly’s teams have what it takes to win a title? Staley told fellow Philadelphian Kevin Neghandi on SportsCenter ahead of the ESPYs on Thursday that she thinks they all do.

“Right now we have baseball season where the Phillies are kicking butt, so I gotta go with the Phillies, but we just got Paul George, signed Tyrese Maxey with the Sixers,” Staley said. “I got a chance to speak with some of the Eagles leadership, players, and coaches in the offseason. I’m in a happy place. I’m in a happy place. I do think we’ve got a chance to do something special in Philadelphia. We might run the table.”

The Phillies, who just swept the first-place Dodgers, have baseball’s best record, the Sixers made the biggest splash in free agency and the Eagles also made big additions like Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff to help bring them back to the Super Bowl. Even the Flyers, who are still several steps away from title contention, are bringing in maybe their most anticipated prospect since Eric Lindros in 2024, Matvei Michkov.

Staley’s right — has there ever been a better time to be a Philadelphia sports fan?

