Vic Fangio is mulling retirement again. The Eagles remain hopeful the defensive coordinator will return.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has been talking about retirement since before the end of the season, but the team has yet to receive a final decision on whether he plans to return, sources close to the situation told The Inquirer.

”He keeps talking retirement, but he did the same last year,” an Eagles source said last week.

The 67-year-old defensive coordinator hasn’t responded to questions about his future since the end of the season. Neither has the team. Sources said the Eagles received a commitment from Fangio that he would return, but that he left open the possibility that he could change his mind.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean said he didn’t know if Fangio would be back for a third season with the Eagles when asked about his coach at locker clean-out day two weeks ago.

“I don’t really know,” Dean said to The Inquirer. “Vic always said — well, I won’t say ‘always said’ — but I remember he said he’ll stop coaching when it don’t get fun — or as fun — as it’s been. So that’s TBD.

The Eagles considered the possibility of Fangio’s retirement enough that they reached out to former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, according to a report from Philly Voice. Gannon, who was fired after three seasons as the Cardinals head coach last month, was hired by the Packers to be their defensive coordinator last week.

Philly Voice reported that the Eagles also considered reaching out to another former defensive coordinator: Jim Schwartz. Schwartz was recently passed over for the Browns head coach job and is deciding whether or not he wants to stay in Cleveland.

The Eagles recently lost defensive pass game coordinator Christian Parker to the Cowboys, who hired him to be their defensive coordinator. Parker would have been the likely in-house replacement for Fangio. Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt has previous coordinating experience.

Fangio cemented an illustrious 40-year coaching career by finally winning an NFL title last year. His defense was instrumental in the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Chiefs. Fangio devised a scheme that confounded and pressured Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.

» READ MORE: To the Eagles, Vic Fangio is a savvy defensive mind. To Dunmore, he’s a former umpire, bartender, and much more

The Eagles’ defense wasn’t as dominating as it was last season, but it was clearly the team’s best unit in 2025. Fangio’s group was among the best in the league in the second half of the season, although there were some breakdowns in the wild-card round playoff loss to the 49ers.

Coach Nick Sirianni has already made several staffing moves on the offensive side of the ball. He stripped Kevin Patullo of offensive coordinator duties and hired former Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as his replacement last week. Former Bucs offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard was also brought on as pass game coordinator.

More changes to the offensive staff could be forthcoming.