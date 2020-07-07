It’s never easy to defer judgment when somebody suggests that maybe we should all hear Adolf Hitler out, as DeSean Jackson did on Monday night when he posted a purported quote from the late fuhrer on his Instagram page. At the very least, he is a raging ignoramus who is in desperate need of both a history lesson and a worldview centered around something other than himself. And, given the blatant anti-Semitic overtones of the passage in question, it is impossible to rule out that he is something far more insidious. Either way, there is more than enough evidence to support an argument that Jackson’s days representing the Eagles should be through, and that his bosses would be doing themselves and the world a favor by decoupling their organization from the platform of someone so ill-informed.