There was one mild surprise when the injury-challenged Eagles announced their inactives for Sunday’s home game against Detroit. Tight end Dallas Goedert, who sat out the Week 2 loss at Atlanta after suffering a setback in pregame warmups to the calf injury that limited him in the preseason, was announced as active vs. the Lions.
The Eagles’ game plan last week assumed they would be running out of two-tight end formations, something the team couldn’t do with Goedert not playing. This week, Doug Pederson seems to be taking no chances -- Goedert and third tight end Alex Ellis, called up from the practice squad, both are active behind Zach Ertz.
Also active for the first time this season is third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, out since the preseason opener with a broken left wrist.
With such a lengthy list of injured inactives, the Eagles were able to activate DE Daeshon Hall for the first time this season, along with offensive lineman Matt Pryor. Greg Ward, the wide receiver the Eagles brought up from the practice squad on Saturday, is active.
Inactives included DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Corey Clement, Shareef Miller, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nate Herbig and Tim Jernigan.
With just three healthy defensive tackles on the roster, the team will be working defensive ends inside on passing downs.