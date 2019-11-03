For the first time since the season opener, Eagles fans at the Linc will see wide receiver DeSean Jackson, as the Birds host the Chicago Bears.
Jackson, sidelined by an abdominal injury, has proved impossible to replace for a team that has limped to a 4-4 record at the halfway point of its schedule.
Also returning today are nickel corner Avonte Maddox, who suffered a concussion and neck injury Sept. 26 at Green Bay, and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, who sustained a foot injury Week 2 at Atlanta.
As expected, left tackle Jason Peters and linebacker Nigel Bradham are inactive with knee and ankle injuries, respectively.
The only real surprise Sunday is that corner Sidney Jones is inactive, despite being healthy. Jones was a 2017 second-round pick who was acclaimed as a steal; he’d been considered a likely top 15 selection before he suffered an Achilles’ tear preparing for the draft. Jones spent much of 2018 struggling with hamstring injuries, but he had a strong training camp this season. Somehow he has not been able to translate his talent into effectiveness; he made several bad coverage mistakes last week at Buffalo.
The other inactive Eagles are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Shareef Miller, center Nate Herbig and defensive end Daeshon Hall. That means Genard Avery, the defensive end the Eagles traded for last week, is active. He will wear No. 58.
Also, running back/returner Darren Sproles is active for the first time since suffering a quadriceps injury Vs. the Jets.