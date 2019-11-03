The only real surprise Sunday is that corner Sidney Jones is inactive, despite being healthy. Jones was a 2017 second-round pick who was acclaimed as a steal; he’d been considered a likely top 15 selection before he suffered an Achilles’ tear preparing for the draft. Jones spent much of 2018 struggling with hamstring injuries, but he had a strong training camp this season. Somehow he has not been able to translate his talent into effectiveness; he made several bad coverage mistakes last week at Buffalo.