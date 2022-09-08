Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift has received notable hype this preseason. Maybe it’s the spotlight from HBO’s Hard Knocks. In any case, the Philly native could be on the verge of having a breakout year.

Fans had the chance to see it for themselves. Besides a dive into Dan Campbell’s second year as head coach and a new roster, Hard Knocks revealed moments that featured running backs coach Duce Staley touting Swift as the best in the league.

“I want him to go to Dan at halftime, ‘Coach, I want the ball,’” the former Eagles player and coach Staley said in the second episode during a Lions coaches meeting. “He got it, it’s in there. The boy is special, and every time we go out there between those lines, he’s got to believe that.”

Swift set quite the goal for himself in his third year, aiming for a historic double 1,000-yard season in rushing and receiving. Only three backs in NFL history have reached that achievement in the same season — Christian McCaffrey in 2019, Marshall Faulk in 1999, and Roger Craig in 1985.

After encountering injuries during his first two years with the Lions, the St. Joseph’s Prep graduate believes he is as healthy as one could be. Swift plans to start chipping away at those numbers in Week 1 to a sold out crowd against the Eagles at Detroit.

“I know with Duce, the way he coaches me and how I know what I can bring to this team, it can be done,” Swift told reporters Aug. 18.

The 5-foot-9 Swift was drafted out of Georgia with the 35th overall pick in the second round in 2020. As a rookie, he led the Lions’ running backs in rushing yards (521 yards).

Heading into last season, Campbell and his staff took over a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016. They finished 3-13-1, placing last in the division after opening the season 0–8 and winless until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. Swift still led the Lions with 617 rushing yards and finished second on the team with 62 catches for 452 yards.

The Lions have been managing Swift’s reps throughout training camp, trying to keep him healthy for Week 1. Staley, a former Eagles running backs coach, still challenges Swift, though, to reach higher expectations at practice.

Whether it’s making him take on the other running backs, like backup Jamaal Williams, one-on-one to run through speed drills or pushing him to see different reads on defense, Staley made a promise that he was going to get the best out of Swift.

“He’s pushing me to my limits,” Swift said. “He’s pushing me to my limits in every which way. Learning coverages, learning defenses, just detailing my work on and off the field so when I see it in a game I’ve done seen it before in practice. One of the best coaches I’ve been around to play for.”

Staley, who helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship in 2018, compared Swift to other players he coached such as Darren Sproles, LeSean McCoy, and Ryan Mathews, as one who shares similar qualities to make explosive plays.

“Everybody want some of Swift,” Staley said. “When you got a guy like Swift, who’s super quick, everybody wants a piece of him, but won’t say it. They want to try him but they won’t say so. I gotta throw him out there in the fire.”

Staley is transparent about Swift’s potential to the entire running back room and will call Swift out if he isn’t performing well.

“Hard Knocks” captured a moment during a film session between Staley and the other running backs. While watching a clip of Swift running down the sidelines from the 25-yard line, he couldn’t outrun his teammate, who tackled him out of bounds five yards from the end zone.

Staley heavily emphasized that Swift needed to do something in that situation instead of accepting that he was going to get tackled.

“Man, listen — listen to me, and this real,” Staley said in episode 2, directing his eye contact at Swift. “You can be the best in this league, you really can, but what you gotta do is this — you gotta have that dog mentality. You gotta bring that out of you.”

Known as both a runner and receiver, Swift credited his physical nature, quick feet, and explosiveness from playing football in Philly.

“That’s where I get my mentality from. That’s why I play the way that I play,” Swift told ESPN.com last October. “It’s why I carry myself the way that I do. Philly has shaped me into this man that I am today and this football player that I’m becoming.”

As a senior at St. Joe’s Prep, Swift rushed for 1,564 yards on 149 carries with 25 touchdowns.

When Staley heard that the 23-year-old has set a lofty goal of reaching 1,000 rushing and receiving yards, he wanted to jump through the roof, knowing Swift is taking the initiative to challenge himself.

While “Hard Knocks” has certainly raised the Lions’ profile, they’re hoping a redefined culture will lead them to more success. One player they’ll rely upon is Swift.

“It goes without saying Swift is is one of our most explosive players on offense,” Campbell said. “If there’s any space, this guy could take you to the house. He’s got that ability. You want those guys out there every play.”

