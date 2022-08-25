Pro athletes, they’re just like us. Well, at least in the case of Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, who admitted to the media on Thursday that he has a massive “Wawa addiction” and that he eats a hoagie — he called it a sub, but we’ll let it slide this — every day.

Now, it’s not all bad for Smith, who needed to bulk up a bit anyway this summer following an impressive rookie season with the Eagles in which he caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns. He’s hitting the weight room daily, sure, but it appears he’s also hitting the local Wawa just as often for his favorite sandwich, which is most assuredly not a meatball.

This isn’t even the first time Smith has professed his love for Wawa. The Eagles receiver addressed its milkshakes during the lead up to the Super Bowl back in February.

Smith had plenty of room to fill out, weighing in at only 170 pounds at the 2021 combine. This season, paired up alongside new Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Smith appears poised to take a big leap in Year 2 — assuming all those turkey hoagies don’t slow him down.

