In the early 1970s with the Dolphins, he won with a power running game – Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, Mercury Morris – and a terrific defense. The Dolphins went unbeaten in 1972, 17-0, to this day the only NFL team to finish a full season without losing a game, then came back and won the Super Bowl again in 1973: a 32-2 and two championships over two years. In 1982, Shula coached the Dolphins to the Super Bowl while rotating quarterbacks; his starter in the big game was David Woodley. Two years later, he again coached the Dolphins to the Super Bowl. This time, his starter was Dan Marino, who threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns and had a season under Shula that no quarterback in the league had ever had before.