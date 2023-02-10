Skip to content
Eagles
Donna Kelce discusses the impact Eagles fans have had on her son Jason

“Basically, he loves Philly.”

Eagles center Jason Kelce gives his mother, Donna a kiss as she joins him and Travis Kelce (second from right) on stage with Michael Irvin during the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event at the Footprint Center on Monday in Phoenix.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Sunday is going to be big for Mama Kelce.

She’s got two sons in the Super Bowl, another grandchild expected at any minute, and nearly 200,000 fans who petitioned to have her perform the Super Bowl coin toss (she’s not doing it, though — here’s who is.)

Still, she’s had time to reflect on the special relationship her eldest, Eagles center Jason Kelce, has with the city.

“He truly can relate to Philadelphia. He’s definitely a blue-collar kinda guy, a lunch pail kind of a guy. He puts his nose to the grindstone, he works hard,” she said at the NFL Honors event on Thursday.

“Basically, he loves Philly. He will always live in Philly and that’s his home as far as he’s concerned.”

Published 