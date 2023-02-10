Donna Kelce discusses the impact Eagles fans have had on her son Jason

Sunday is going to be big for Mama Kelce.

She’s got two sons in the Super Bowl, another grandchild expected at any minute, and nearly 200,000 fans who petitioned to have her perform the Super Bowl coin toss (she’s not doing it, though — here’s who is.)

Still, she’s had time to reflect on the special relationship her eldest, Eagles center Jason Kelce, has with the city.

“He truly can relate to Philadelphia. He’s definitely a blue-collar kinda guy, a lunch pail kind of a guy. He puts his nose to the grindstone, he works hard,” she said at the NFL Honors event on Thursday.

“Basically, he loves Philly. He will always live in Philly and that’s his home as far as he’s concerned.”