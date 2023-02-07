Jason Kelce’s wife is 38 weeks pregnant but she’s still traveling to the Super Bowl — with her OB-GYN

It remains to be seen if Jason Kelce will finish the week holding the Super Bowl trophy, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be holding a Super Bowl baby before the Eagles leave Phoenix.

Kelce’s wife, Kylie, is 38 weeks pregnant and is traveling this week to see her husband and the Eagles play Sunday against the Chiefs and his brother, Travis.

”She was just at the O.B. this morning,” Kelce said Tuesday. “So far, it looks like we’re going to be in the clear. But it can accelerate quickly as we all know.”

Kylie Kelce is bringing her obstetrician to the Super Bowl just in case things change and Jason Kelce said the NFL has a plan if needed. Once the game starts, Kelce said he wants to be left in the dark.

Advertisement

”If it happens during the Super Bowl I’d like to think my wife would not tell me,” Kelce said. “Find a way to hold off the actual delivery until after the game. She’ll have her O.B. with her. Her parents are coming along on the trip. She won’t be on her own. But I think it happens during the game … just don’t even put that in my head, please.”

The Kelces married in 2018 and have two daughters: Elliotte and Wyatt. Football, Kelce said, prepared him for fatherhood.

”The nurses at the maternity ward when we had our first two, they all said ‘You’re going to be a natural holding the baby because you hold the baby just like a football,’” Kelce said. “It has crossed over well. Good for me that I have good ball security. I’m good at holding the rock. No fumbles yet.”

Kelce has been the center of attention this week as Sunday is the first time brothers will oppose each other in the Super Bowl.

His mother, Donna, was on stage Monday at Opening Night wearing her popular split Eagles/Chiefs jersey. But why did Travis Kelce’s No. 87 get front billing?

”Travis made that jersey. He bought it for her,” Kelce said. “He’s always pandering to mom. For new shoes growing up, basketball shoes, sports equipment. He knows how to use his puppy dog eyes to his advantage. He got the jersey for her so he put me on the back, which is fine.”