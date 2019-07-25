Eagles coach Doug Pederson said it was refreshing to start training camp with only one player — cornerback Jalen Mills, who has a foot injury — on active PUP. Several Eagles weren’t full participants in Thursday’s light opening practice of training camp, but they worked on an adjacent field and all seemed close to practicing.
Most notably, right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore an Achilles in the playoff loss at New Orleans a little more than six months ago, was in full uniform and went through warmups with the team before going off to the side for rehab work.
Asked his message to the team when he first met with the 89 players Wednesday night, Pederson said: ″We just gotta focus each day. ... It’s a new team, a new year. How fast can you jell?"
Jelling quickly also figured in Pederson’s answer to being asked about a “Super Bowl or Bust” atmosphere. He said the team leaders have experience with pressure.
Pederson, entering his fourth season in charge, said he tries to block out expectations. “Nothing’s going to change from my standpoint. I’ve got to maintain my aggressiveness, in games and with the players.”