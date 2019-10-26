That led to a bitter Scandrick appearance Friday on FS1, with the former Cowboy ripping the locker room, Malcolm Jenkins, and Roseman, just as Pederson was telling reporters about his team: “Last week, we had a lot of distraction … off-the-field distraction, and they have put that behind them. They have moved on. They are focused in on this game, this opponent. They understand the mistakes they have made. As coaches, it’s our job to not only point it out, but correct it and fix it. They have done that. They’re excited for this chance to go play again this weekend.”