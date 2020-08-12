Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested negative for the coronavirus after 10 days away from the team, and has completed the league’s requirements to return, a source close to the situation told The Inquirer on Wednesday.
The team is to take the field for its first full, non-walkthrough practice Wednesday.
Pederson, 52, tested positive twice and had to step away on Aug. 2., with assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley running day-to-day operations. But Pederson, who said he was asymptomatic, was still allowed to perform most of his duties remotely.
After the 10-day absence and a negative test, the Eagles’ head physician, after consulting with Infection Control for Sports and the NFL chief medical office, had to determine that Pederson could return to the team facility and interact with other Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals (other coaches, players, medical and training staff and front-office personnel).
Offensive lineman Jordan Mailata is the only Eagle remaining on the league’s COVID-19 restricted list.
The Eagles’ first padded practice is scheduled for Aug. 17, and their season will open Sept. 13 at Washington.
Pederson, the Saints’ Sean Payton and the Chargers’ Anthony Lynn are the three NFL coaches known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. All have recovered and returned to their duties.