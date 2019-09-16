Eagles coach Doug Pederson, asked for an assessment of his team’s injury situation at his noon Monday news conference, said he had no updates because he had “not had my medical meeting yet."
"Getting back at 4 a.m. this morning and getting through the tape, we haven’t had that yet. ... We’ll have more later today,” Pederson said.
A couple of reports Monday had defensive tackle Tim Jernigan missing a month or more with a foot injury. Pederson said it was his feeling that Jernigan’s might be the most serious setback of the bunch, but he didn’t know for sure. Jernigan was in a walking boot after the Eagles’ 24-20, Sunday night loss to the host Atlanta Falcons.
Jernigan was supposed to be the bulwark against disaster at defensive tackle, after starter Malik Jackson went down for the season with a foot injury — a Lisfranc fracture — in the opener. The Eagles have endured an incredible run of foot injuries, dating to their playoff loss at New Orleans in January.
Sunday, second-year tight end Dallas Goedert started feeling pain from his training-camp calf injury during pregame warmups and did not take the field, leaving the Eagles with one healthy tight end, Zach Ertz, who played all 81 offensive snaps.
The Eagles fielded three tight ends for the opener but waived Alex Ellis and sent him back to the practice squad last week. Pederson said Sunday night and Monday that the Eagles wanted to run out of “12 personnel” — one running back, two tight ends — a lot in Atlanta.
Asked Monday why he would go into a game with only two tight ends if that was his plan, he said he had confidence in Goedert and Ertz, which didn’t really answer the question.
After Goedert went down, wideout Alshon Jeffery played just six snaps before coming out, also with a calf injury. DeSean Jackson left after 11 snaps with a groin injury. Carson Wentz, Sidney Jones and Jason Kelce all had to go inside the blue injury tent to be checked for concussions, but all passed and returned to action.
Running back Corey Clement suffered a shoulder injury while fumbling away the second-half kickoff. Clement had an arm in a sling after the game. Miles Sanders took over kickoff return duties.