Darren Sproles suffered a quad injury Sunday that Pederson said left the 36-year-old running back/returner “week-to-week.” Rookie Miles Sanders is more explosive but often doesn’t seem to be able to commit to hitting the hole; Sanders rushed nine times for just 15 yards against the Jets, and he is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry for the season, 193 yards on 54 attempts. Sanders did gain 36 receiving yards, the team’s longest gain of the day, on a wheel route.