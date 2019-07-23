Well, what’s so tough? Wentz improved his accuracy last season, even as he returned slowly from knee surgery, and apparently dealt with a stress fracture in his back that was either not detected or not reported for a number of weeks. His 69.6 percentage for completions was third in the league. He was in the top seven for quarterback rating and, among that group, only Drew Brees had a higher completion percentage. Wentz did have the lowest yards-per-completion figure among the leaders, but opposing defenses didn’t give Eagles quarterbacks a lot of time, and the team’s deep threats never materialized.