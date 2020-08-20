With no preseason games this year, NFL coaches are going to have to simulate game situations in practice. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that he plans to do that in Friday’s session.
“I’m leaning toward tomorrow, Friday, being the first live, tackle-to-the-ground day,” Pederson said in a Zoom call with reporters. “There are some new players we want to see in sort of game situations. We’re now at the point where we would have had two preseason games, and it’s time to get some answers on some of our young players.”
Pederson said he isn’t concerned about the injuries that have sidelined running back Miles Sanders (week-to-week), defensive end Derek Barnett (week-to-week) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (multiple weeks). The inference with the injuries reported so far has been that the team is being cautious, balancing the need to prepare adequately for the season against the goal of having everyone healthy for the Sept. 13 season-opener at Washington.
“My focus is getting the entire team ready to go for our opener,” Pederson said.
Other highlights: Pederson reiterated that Nate Sudfeld remains the No. 2 quarterback, saying that second-round rookie Jalen Hurts is doing well but is still “learning our system.” Asked about youngsters who are doing well, Pederson mentioned, among others, fourth-round rookie offensive tackle Jack Driscoll, who also drew praise from Brandon Graham this week. Pederson said Driscoll “is a smart player” who “details his work.”
Pederson acknowledged that “it’s kind of ‘go time’ ” for Jordan Mailata, the former rugby player from Australia who is in Year 3 of trying to become an offensive tackle.