“I also said that on the outside, people really think the sky is falling and everything is just crumbling,” Pederson said during his weekly Monday noon news conference. “We’re tied for first place in the NFC East. We have a great opportunity against a great football team on Sunday night to attempt to win a football game. … You put the tape [of the Minnesota loss] on this morning and you watch it, and we’re just missing on a couple little detail things. … There’s enough good, positive that came out of this game, from that standpoint, to continue to get better. We’re going to continue to improve.”