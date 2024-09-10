Offensive lineman Dylan McMahon leaves Eagles practice squad and signs with the Rams

Five months after the draft, Dylan McMahon’s stint with the Eagles has come to an end.

The offensive lineman, a sixth-round pick out of North Carolina State, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams off the Eagles practice squad, his agent, Whitney Holtzman, said Tuesday.

Heading into Week 2, the Rams were in need of depth along the interior offensive line for their 53-man roster. Steve Avila, who started at left guard on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions, reportedly suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee that could land him on injured reserve for four to six weeks.

McMahon, 23, did not make the Eagles’ 53-man roster out of training camp, leaving him subject to waivers on cut-down day. He faced stiff competition to make the team, as Tyler Steen and Trevor Keegan earned spots on the roster as backups on the interior offensive line over him. Once McMahon cleared waivers, he was signed to the practice squad.

The native of Savannah, Ga., was the team’s final pick in the draft at No. 190 overall. He spent five seasons at North Carolina State, playing in 49 games (44 starts) at center, left guard, and right guard from 2019-23.

With McMahon’s departure, the Eagles have an open spot on the practice squad. After a Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, the Eagles are expected to return to practice on Thursday as they prepare to face the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.