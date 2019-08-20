More than seven months after tearing toe ligaments in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Nigel Bradham still isn’t sure whether he’s going to be able to play in the Eagles’ Sept. 8 season opener against the Washington Redskins.
Bradham participated in seven-on-seven work against the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday for the second straight day. But afterward, he admitted that there still are problems.
“I just have to get comfortable, real comfortable, with my feet,’’ he said. “I’ve got to get my power back and stuff like that.’’
Asked whether he felt he was close to being ready to participate in 11-on-11 work, he said, “Not really.’’
As far as playing against the Redskins, he paused and said, “Yeah, hopefully.’’
The Eagles already will be missing one of their starting linebackers against the Redskins. Kamu Grugier-Hill is out with a Grade 3 MCL knee sprain and is expected to miss the first few games. If Bradham can’t go, the three likely starters in their base package would be Nate Gerry, Zach Brown and L.J. Fort.
Tight end Richard Rodgers was on crutches Tuesday after suffering what appeared to be a significant leg injury a day earlier in the Eagles’ joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens.
Rodgers, who missed nine games with a knee injury last season, was taken off the field on a cart and received a hug from head coach Doug Pederson.
The Eagles provided no update on Rodgers’ injury Tuesday. At his late-morning news conference before practice, Pederson said Rodgers was going to have a few more tests.
Rodgers figured to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.
Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, recovering from a foot injury from last year, could be ready for Week 1.
Maybe.
When asked if the defensive back could be removed from the “physically unable to perform” list by Week 1, Pederson must have sensed the optimism in his answer, leading to a quick hedging of his statement.
“I don’t know yet. Right now, he’s doing extremely well in his rehab, I can tell you that,” Pederson said. “The updates have been really good for where he’s at. ... We’re confident he’ll be ready to go. ... Maybe, we’ll see. But he’s doing really well.”
On the PUP list, Mills is able to return to practice at any time. If he isn't healthy enough to be removed from the list by the regular season, though, he's required to miss at least the first six weeks of the season.
Pederson also said that both tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Dallas Goedert still are expected to be ready for the season opener. Johnson (knee) and Goedert (calf) were ruled out of the preseason after the Eagles’ first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Goedert played the first half of that game, and Johnson was injured in practice.
For the third straight preseason game, Carson Wentz probably isn’t going to play Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. And that’s all right with him.
“That’s coach’s call,’’ he said. “I feel good either way. Especially with these joint practices. It’s been really good work. I feel I’m ready for Week 1. So whatever coach decides, I’ll be ready for.’’
Pederson gave the expected response Tuesday when asked whether Wentz would play Thursday.
“Not there yet,’’ he said. “Focused on today. Get through today. As you guys know, we usually wait until the last minute on those decisions, and the same is true this week.’’
Very few of the Eagles’ starters are expected to play much, if at all, Thursday because of all the reps they got in the two days of joint practices with the Ravens.