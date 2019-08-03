Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that middle linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was being evaluated after suffering what appeared to be a left knee injury on a collision with ballcarrier Jordan Howard during Saturday’s training camp practice.
Grugier-Hill, 25, penciled in as the successor to Jordan Hicks, met Howard in the hole and stopped him after a short gain. But Grugier-Hill stayed on the ground, grabbing his left knee before limping to the sideline. There, he quickly boarded a cart and rode to the locker room.
This was just the second full-tackling practice of camp, and scenes like the one that unfolded between Howard and Grugier-Hill are a big reason why hitting is less and less a part of how NFL teams prepare for the season. Linebacker might be the team’s thinnest position. Grugier-Hill, after arriving in 2016 as a special-teams guy, has worked diligently to become a starter.
Pederson would confirm only that Grugier-Hill’s injury was “lower body left side.”
“He’s really coming into his own,” Pederson said of Grugier-Hill. “He’s obviously getting those first-team reps at linebacker, and he’s a core special teams player for us. Really excited about him and what he brings to our football team ... He’s been good all camp.”
Grugier-Hill and Nigel Bradham are the top returning starters at linebacker. Bradham hasn’t taken part in full team practice yet as he recovers from a foot injury suffered in the playoff loss at New Orleans.