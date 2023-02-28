Source: Eagles promote QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator

The Eagles are promoting quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Tuesday morning.

Johnson, 36, replaces former coordinator Shane Steichen, who was hired as Colts head coach after Super Bowl LVII. Johnson was a reported coordinator finalist for several other teams, but he stays in Philadelphia, where he’ll have an opportunity to call plays and continue mentoring quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Johnson started his coaching career at his alma mater, Utah, in 2010 as quarterbacks coach. He was quickly promoted to offensive coordinator and called plays under Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. Over the past decade, Johnson has also coached at Mississippi State, Houston, and Florida.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni hired Johnson as quarterbacks coach in 2021, when Hurts took over as the starter.

”Brian stepped right in here and had a great relationship with our quarterback dating back to when [Hurts] was 2 years old,” Sirianni said last week. “So the relationship means a lot. And the trust was automatically there...Brian is also very gifted in the sense of scheming. He helps a great deal with our schemes and the way we’re attacking defenses in the run game, in the pass game, in the protection world, in situationals. He’s been a great influence for Jalen.”

The Hurts-Johnson duo dates back several decades to their home-state Texas roots. Johnson played for Hurts’ father, Averion, at Lee High School. And before Hurts committed to play college football at Alabama, it was Johnson who attempted to lure him away to Mississippi State.

”It’s a people’s profession,” Johnson told The Inquirer last season. “You never know where you end up, but you have to understand that people are different and you have to manage personalities. It’s wild to think Jalen’s dad was one of my coaches in high school and here I am coaching Jalen in the NFL.”

Over the past two seasons, Hurts has produced 6,845 passing yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,544 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. This past season, Hurts showed strides while leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl and also being named an NFL MVP finalist.

Before traveling to Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine, Johnson joined Hurts on Saturday in Kansas City at the 101 Awards, where Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Year.

”He tells me good, bad, or indifferent — just keep being you,” Hurts said of Johnson. “We get down or a turnover happens, he tells me, ‘Hey, let’s go get some points,’ or ‘Hey, we’re right there.’

”Coach Brian always keeps me prepared. There is never any doubt with that.”