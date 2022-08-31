When Howie Roseman was asked about landing home upon the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Buccaneers, if he had known then what his 53-man roster would look like nine months later, and what he would think, the general manager didn’t take the opportunity to gloat about the offseason moves he made that many are now praising.

While he has occasionally opened his mouth and inserted his foot with unfortunate phrases such as “quarterback factory,” Roseman typically avoids making any assertions about his team, and he did so here 10 days before the season opens against the Detroit Lions.

“Do you think I’m answering that question in any way, shape or form?” Roseman said in response to a later query about this season’s expectations. “How long have you known me?”

The topic of the Eagles’ drubbing in Tampa and their return to frosty Philadelphia last January, though, did provoke another train of thought from Roseman, who recalled not only the differences in his and coach Nick Sirianni’s ice scraping habits, but also their personalities.

“We get off the plane, and it’s like — the windows, you know when you get in your car and the windows are frozen and the defroster comes on?” Roseman said Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. “Most normal people wait for the defroster, and I just like go like this [ducking head down like he’s looking out a window] and drive like this.”

Sirianni is a wait-for-the-defroster-to-finish guy. When Roseman called the coach, he was just about to leave the parking lot. But Sirianni got called away and told him he’d call him back.

“He calls me back like a half hour later,” Roseman continued. “I’m like, ‘What’s that all about?’ He goes, ‘Zech McPhearson’s car broke down, and I stayed with him until the tow truck came’. I go, ‘You stayed with Zech McPhearson for 30 minutes after we just lost to the Bucs?’ I said, no offense, but I said, ‘[Eagles’ head of security] Dom [DiSandro] would have done that.’

“He goes, ‘That’s my guy; I’ve got to take care of him.’”

To Roseman, the incident with the Eagles’ then-rookie cornerback not only spoke to Sirianni’s character, but also the culture he had built in his first season and how it was now the GM’s responsibility to improve the roster.

As anecdotal as his story sounded — of course, Roseman wanted to upgrade the team and thus do his job better — the Eagles are, on paper, better than the one that limped out of Raymond James Stadium after a thorough 31-15 beating.

They’re better at wide receiver, on the defensive line, at linebacker, and seemingly in the secondary after Roseman engineered a trade for safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday ahead of the roster deadline.

The Eagles are also about as healthy as they’ve been entering the season.

But the one significant area in which they are the same is at quarterback. And it could be argued the No. 1 reason the Eagles lost to the Bucs was Jalen Hurts. The season, as obvious as it sounds and as much as it has been repeated, will still hinge on the shoulders of the 24-year-old.

Roseman has improved the talent around Hurts. But if the third-year quarterback can’t play up to the quality of the rest of the roster, where does that leave the Eagles? And where does that leave Roseman, who is ultimately responsible for the uncertainty at the most important position?

Those are better questions for another day. Here now is a closer look at the 53-man roster upon cuts and how the group should look this season:

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Cut: Reid Sinnett, Carson Strong

Hurts seemingly improved upon last year’s training camp and preseason performance and will play quarterback in the same offensive system in consecutive years for the first time since high school. He plays behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and with the best trio of ball catchers the Eagles have had in years. The pieces are in place for Hurts to improve upon his first full season as the starter and for the team to commit to him long term. If there is regression, Roseman has ample draft ammunition to find his replacement.

Gardner Minshew will be the Eagles’ lone reserve — at least for the time being. Roseman said that he will add another quarterback to the 70-man roster, but he wouldn’t specify if it would be to the 53 or the practice squad. If it’s the latter, it will likely be Reid Sinnett. The Eagles couldn’t justify keeping three quarterbacks after his showing in the preseason finale, but he offers significantly more than undrafted rookie Carson Strong as a developmental prospect.

Running backs (3): Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

Cut: Jason Huntley, Kennedy Brooks

Miles Sanders has a hamstring injury the Eagles don’t expect to keep him out of the opener. But his durability, or lack thereof, could have Roseman exploring avenues to a complementary running back or one that could step into the lead back role in case of emergency. Scott has stepped into Sanders’ shoes in spot-duty before. Gainwell has shown potential as a runner, but the Eagles are hoping his inconsistencies as a receiver in camp were merely a blip.

Jason Huntley, was among the Eagles’ cuts again, but he could return to the practice squad.

Wide receivers (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor

Cut: Britain Covey, Deon Cain, Devon Allen, John Hightower

Injured reserve: Greg Ward

Jalen Reagor was a tough sell. Despite reports the Eagles had multiple possible trade partners, the former first-round pick’s contract and game film were too much to overcome. It’s hard to imagine teams were interested, at least at a price that would have allowed Roseman to save face on one of his worst picks.

When asked to explain why Reagor made the roster, the GM’s initial response was to highlight that the receiver didn’t miss a practice all camp. Faint praise indeed. Reagor was relegated to fifth receiver when A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal arrived in the offseason. He may have the punt return job by default, which should be of concern considering how last season ended in Tampa. But Britain Covey may be just one call up from filling that role.

Devon Allen’s speed gave him an intriguing argument for making the roster as a gunner, but Deon Cain made the best case for supplanting Reagor as a receiver.

Tight ends (3): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Cut: Noah Togiai, Richard Rodgers

Physically unable to perform list: Tyree Jackson

The Eagles aren’t as deep at tight end as they were a year ago, but Sirianni doesn’t want to have a 12-personnel heavy offense. The conundrum: They were among the most productive offenses in two-tight end sets, and that includes the last half of the season without Zach Ertz.

Dallas Goedert was a big reason for that success. He gets his first full foray as TE1. Jack Stoll will mostly handle blocking duties. Noah Togiai may have done more than Calcaterra in camp, but the sixth-round rookie looked the receiving part after he returned from a hamstring injury. He needs lots of work as a blocker, though.

Offensive linemen (10): Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Cam Jurgens, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Josh Sills

Cut: Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika, Le’Raven Clark,, Cameron Tom

Physically unable to perform list: Brett Toth

Roseman, true to form, went deep up front on both sides of the ball. Ten O-linemen is a lot, especially when no more than seven or eight are typically active on game days. But the Eagles have been besieged by injury at the position in many recent seasons, and Andre Dillard doesn’t give assistant coach Jeff Stoutland a true swing tackle.

Cam Jurgens filled in at first-team center through the preseason as Jason Kelce recovered from elbow surgery. The second round rookie looks ready to start now, but he may have to wait a year. Kelce is expected to be back for Week 1. The Eagles will begin to cross-train Jurgens at guard when he returns.

Sills nipped Jack Anderson. The undrafted rookie played mostly guard, but he has tackle potential. Anderson’s speciality is at center and the Eagles just didn’t have a need for three.

Defensive tackles (5): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu

Cut: Marvin Wilson, Kobe Smith (injured), Renell Wren

Jordan Davis is the only new face here, but he gives defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon a legitimate space-eating nose tackle and allows Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and others to line up more in their natural spots. The first-round rookie will need time to learn a new technique, particularly in pass rush situations, but the 6-foot-6, 340-pounder will draw blocking attention.

Cox and Hargrave are in the last year of their contracts. The former is an Eagles all-timer, but his play has slipped, and last season he allowed a scheme change to affect him mentally. He seems in a good frame of mind despite having to take a pay cut. The latter has been hurt throughout most of camp again. But he played at a Pro Bowl level last season.

Williams and Tuipulotu can continue to develop in lesser rotational roles. Wilson made a push for the roster, but the numbers just weren’t in his favor.

Defensive ends/outside linebackers (7): Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson

The overhang edge defender room will be relatively crowded, but if there was an area in which the Eagles needed to improve most, it was at the position. They finished second to last in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt, and while Josh Sweat took another step forward, the rest of the group underperformed. Derek Barnett is back, but now he’s deeper on the depth chart.

Getting leader Brandon Graham back alone will upgrade the unit. He looks fully recovered from an Achilles tendon rupture. But the most significant addition should be Haason Reddick at strong-side linebacker. He’ll drop on occasion, but mostly to set up exotic rushes. He can win vs. tackles, but he’s also a chess piece Gannon can move along the line.

Patrick Johnson will be Reddick’s initial backup. Sixth-round rookie Kyron Johnson is a luxury as a third SAM linebacker, but he’ll likely start inactive on game days.

Inside linebackers (5): T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

Cut: JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

Kyzir White (free agency) and Nakobe Dean (drafted in the third round) represent a greater investment in off-ball linebacker than in most Roseman offseasons. White will be paired with T.J. Edwards, who was almost overlooked a year ago, as the starters. Dean may get some snaps on defense here or there, but he’s still very much an unknown.

Taylor had a forgettable preseason, but the Eagles stuck with the former third rounder. Bradley rounds out the group as special teams-specific.

Cornerbacks (6): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Josiah Scott

Cut: Kary Vincent, Mac McCain, Tay Gowan, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell

Gannon’s scheme eases the load on outside cornerbacks, but James Bradberry should be a better stylistic fit in his zone coverages. Darius Slay doesn’t need as much safety help. Avonte Maddox is back in the slot. McPhearson is the top outside reserve, although undrafted rookie Josh Jobe has a higher pedigree. He could move ahead with more seasoning.

Josiah Scott and Jobe had minor preseason injuries, so there’s a chance one or both start the season on injured reserve. Scott, normally a slot, cross-trained at safety. The positions can mirror each other in some of Gannon’s zones.

Safeties (4): Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, K’Von Wallace, Reed Blankenship

Cut: Anthony Harris, Andre Chachere, Jaquiski Tartt

While it wasn’t a surprise that safety was the position Roseman would address on Tuesday, dealing for the 24-year-old Gardner-Johnson was. He played almost exclusively in the slot for the Saints, but will need to be more versatile as one of Gannon’s safeties. There’s some crossover. He also played the formal safety spot in college at Florida. But there could be a learning period.

In terms of ability, he’s an improvement over Anthony Harris, who was released as a result. The Eagles have high hopes for Marcus Epps, but they’re asking a lot of him in his first season as a full-time starter. K’Von Wallace, like Taylor, struggled in camp and the preseason. Scott can fill the third safety role, and if not him, undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship may have moved ahead of Wallace.

Blankenship may not have ideal skills for Gannon’s multiple coverages, but his nose for the ball and downhill sensibilities from the post were too hard to pass on.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Jake Elliott rebounded from a tough 2020 season with a Pro Bowl campaign. He had a near flawless summer. Siposs rewarded the Eagles’ confidence with a strong preseason finish, but will he remain as consistent over the long haul?