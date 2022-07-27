Earlier in July, A.J. Brown’s phone rang, which prompted him to stop scrolling through Twitter, and answer a FaceTime call from Jalen Hurts.

These types of interactions are typical for the Eagles’ quarterback-wide receiver duo, which has shared a tight relationship dating back to before college.

Except on this specific morning, Brown’s demeanor was a bit different. When asked by Hurts what he was up to, Brown told his quarterback: “I’m on Twitter talking trash ... they talking crazy!”

Around that time, Brown took to social media to refute a report that claimed Hurts had an extremely poor performance during an OTA session in May. Specifically, the report stated Hurts threw four incompletions with three interceptions and three sacks during a 10-play script.

Brown tweeted his response to the report: “That practice stuff about Jalen is fake. Y’all tweet and believe anything. Like how can he get sacked on 7on7 and there aren’t any rushers. I believe water is above us. Believe that too and make a article about that too. This app is crazy.”

Brown’s defense of Hurts can be viewed as admirable with the longtime friends kicking off training camp together for the first time as teammates. On Wednesday morning, the Eagles held their first camp practice ahead of the 2022 regular season. Hurts, Brown, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were among the earliest players to arrive at the NovaCare Complex, at approximately 6:30 a.m., about 3 1/2 hours before the start of practice.

“This morning, we got here before everybody else,” Brown said of the trio. “We went over the script a couple times. That’s how [Hurts] prepares, he’s a professional.”

Overall, Hurts fared pretty well on Day 1. During full-team sessions, which occurred solely in the red zone, Hurts completed at least a dozen throws, including four touchdowns spread around to receivers Brown, Quez Watkins, and Jalen Reagor, and running back Kenneth Gainwell. Hurts’ most noticeable miscue was an interception by safety Marcus Epps. During the play, Hurts appeared to make a late read and attempted a pass to tight end Dallas Goedert in the end zone. However, Epps read Hurts’ eyes and jumped the out route to haul in the pick.

“It’s great to be back out here,” Hurts said. “We put so much work in during the offseason as a group. It’s fun to be out here, first time really having everyone back. We’re very hungry.”

Hurts heads into Year 2 as the starting quarterback after leading the Eagles to a 9-8 record and an appearance in the NFC wild-card game. The front office is hopeful Hurts shows strides with a talented group of weapons surrounding him.

“I think anytime I can spend time with my teammates, whether it’s in Florida or Cali or Texas or Philly or here at home, at the bowling alley — it all matters,” Hurts said. “Understanding when you play a team sport, it’s not all about Xs and Os. Knowing how [my teammate] thinks, we’ve got a lot of time to do that right now.

Over the past 1 1/2 years, Hurts and Sirianni have learned more about each other’s tendencies. Hurts values the continuity he’s enjoying with Sirianni and the rest of the coaching staff.

“This is my first time having the same play caller and same coach since I had my dad in high school when I was 16,” said Hurts, who turns 24 on Aug. 7. “I think there’s a big difference in that. It’s exciting ... we’ve spent so many conversations talking. It’s a rep-by-rep thing. Resetting every play, and treating every play independently.”

Sirianni offered a similar reply to Brown when discussing Hurts’ progression as both a leader and passer in the pocket.

“He’s a year further into it,” Sirianni said of Hurts. “Decisions are being made quicker and faster, just like a lot of quarterbacks in this league. You’ll still see his playmaking ability with his feet. I saw a more accurate passer in OTAs. I really thought he had great progress; he’s got to ride the momentum of that through training camp each and every day.”

While Day 1 was mostly a positive day for Hurts, not all practices will be alike. The defense will have sessions when it dominates and other days it could be more balanced. Regardless, the team is confident Hurts is capable of maintaining a level head through it all.

Asked specifically how many times he worked out individually with Hurts this offseason, Brown mulled for several seconds before replying: “Countless times, to be honest. It’s really important. We wanted to come into camp ready to go, just trying to be on the same page as much as we can. While we’re here, tune up some things and continue to grow and get better.

“It’s important because he’s the quarterback of my team. No. 2, he’s my friend. And the story wasn’t true [in reference to the OTA report]. False narratives come out about quarterbacks, and guys got to understand it’s practice. These are the times that we try things. I’m not going to win every rep. He’s not going to win every throw. And that’s just a part of it. I just want to clear up the false narratives, that’s it.”

Brown described his first practice with Hurts and the Eagles as surreal.

“I’m sure it’ll go to another level once we officially play our first game,” Brown said.

“I’m big on showing love, man. I want to let everyone know it’s Hurts season. I’m excited for him, the growth, he’s working really hard, and I’m going to be right beside him every step of the way.”