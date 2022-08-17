Commercial Content, 21+

Our betting expert introduces the best sports betting apps on offer for iOS and Android in August 2022. We reveal his top ten as well as his best betting app.

The Best Sports Betting Apps USA - August 2022

More on the Best Sports Betting Apps

Sports Betting App of the Month

BetMGM

BetMGM not only has one of the best online sportsbooks around, but also one of the strongest betting apps as well, one that’s available for both iOS and Android.

Their app is very similar to their online sportsbook, with the loading times proving to be very fast, with simple, easy to find market access.

The overall layout of the app is one of the best you’re going to come across, with the ability to access any section of BetMGM’s sportsbook within seconds.

Best Sports Betting Apps

There are a strong number of top sports betting apps to choose from when wagering on sports via your mobile or tablet in Pennsylvania, but which are the strongest options to go for? The following options are the best of the bunch.

1. BetMGM app

Live Streaming? Yes App-Only Offers? No Download Size iOS: 62MB / Android: 23MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 84.4K ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 4.2 from 5.2K ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

BetMGM is one of the leading online sportsbooks in the United States, and are often trusted to be among the first to launch when a state decides to legalize mobile sports betting.

The app is fantastically designed, making it easy to find the exact bet you want among their huge catalogue of choices. There is also a good one game parlay tool to let you easily place multiple lines on the same event.

This is alongside the huge selection of promotions, bonuses, and daily Lion’s Boost enhanced odds lines.

2. FanDuel app

Live Streaming? Yes App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 67.8MB / Android: 79MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.8 from 504.3K ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 4.8 from 71.4K ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

FanDuel made their name as one of the leading daily fantasy sports providers, but have since added a market leading sportsbook app.

What makes the FanDuel Sportsbook app stand out is the fantastic value it offers. When you compare odds offered by FanDuel to other sites, you’ll often find that they offer the best returns on the market.

This is alongside a great selection of promotions and bonuses, many of which are perfect for players who enjoy making parlay bets.

3. BetRivers app

Live Streaming? Yes App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 48.6MB / Android: 12MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.5 from 42 ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 3.3 from 536 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

BetRivers offer a great selection of live betting and streaming in their app, along with a low minimum deposit of just $10 to start playing.

There are also a huge selection of sports to bet on, with a clean design making it easy to navigate towards the line you want to back.

The BetRivers app rating is slightly low, especially on the Google Play Store, however this is mainly due to it containing both a sportsbook and casino.

While casino reviews do show a few technical issues, most of the sportsbook feedback is positive.

4. SugarHouse app

Live Streaming? Yes App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 48.6MB / Android: 12MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.3 from 90 ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 3.8 from 148 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

SugarHouse’s sportsbook app proves to be impressive across the board, with all of their markets available via a drop-down menu in the top left of the screen.

Their welcome offer allows you to claim $250 in bonus funds upon your first deposit to use on their variety of markets.

Additionally, their live streaming offerings prove to be strong, whilst the same can also be said for their range of current user offers.

5. Fubo Sportsbook app

Live Streaming Service Yes App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 77.4MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.2 from 209 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

Fubo have only been around in the sports betting world for a short time now, but it doesn’t take away from just how good their online sports betting app proves to be.

They offer an excellent live streaming service, allowing you to tune into a host of matches from a range of different sports, while the user design of the app also very impressive.

You’re able to withdraw and deposit funds to and from your account in seconds, with the loading times for the app also proving reliable.

6. DRF Bets app

Live Streaming Service No App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 49.2MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 3.8 from 13 ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 3.9 from 33 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

DRF’s sportsbook app proves to be strong in a number of key areas, with their range of ongoing promotions, as well as their sign-up offer, being some of their standout areas.

The design and layout of their sportsbook app is very clean, with you being able to navigate through all their different sections with ease thanks to their fast loading times.

All of the markets offered are varied, giving you a large selection of sports to bet on when it comes to placing your online wagers.

7. Borgata app

Live Streaming Service Yes App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 50.4B iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.7 from 2005 ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 4 from 59 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

Borgata’s sportsbook app is incredibly easy to use and has been clearly designed with the user in mind given how simple it proves to be when navigating their markets.

All of the markets offered on their desktop site are also available on their sports betting app, with these markets, as well as areas like their promotions, available down the bottom of your screen.

With live streaming offered, as well as a huge range of markets, you can’t go wrong when using Borgata’s sportsbook app to bet on sports using your phone or tablet.

8. Hard Rock app

Live Streaming Service Yes App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 73.6MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 4.6 from 288 ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 3.8 from 143 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

Hard Rock’s sportsbook app proves to be very strong across the board, with a very clean and concise design, as well as a strong live streaming service, just to name a few of their strong areas.

All you need in terms of markets, betting slips and promotions can be found at the bottom of their app, giving you the chance to scroll between all of them in a flash.

9. Sports Illustrated Sportsbook app

Live Streaming Service No App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 32.4MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 3.7 from 526 ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 3.6 from 183 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

Sports Illustrated’s sportsbook app has everything you need in order to wager on your favorite sports, with a huge range of markets on offer that span a variety of sports.

The promotions and offers they have for current customers to take advantage of are generous, with their new customer offer also allowing new users to claim $100 in free bets from just a $5 wager.

The app itself boasts a user-friendly design, allowing you to navigate through the app and the various markets that are on offer with ease.

10. Golden Nugget app

Live Streaming Service No App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 49.9MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 3.3 from 458 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

$250 in free bets is the offer up for grabs with Golden Nugget’s sportsbook app, a generous amount when it comes to free bet welcome offers.

GN’s app itself is one that is great in a number of areas, including the range of markets on offer, layout of the app itself and loading times experienced when navigating through their areas.

11. Superbook app

Live Streaming Service No App-Only Offers No Download Size iOS: 65MB iOS Availability Yes Android Availability Yes App Store Rating 3.8 from 60 ratings (August 2022) Google Play Rating 3.8 from 12 ratings (August 2022)

The Philadelphia Inquirer verdict

Although Superbook are new to the sports betting scene, they still have a more-than-formidable betting app on offer, one that’s well worth trying out.

The range of markets they have on offer are strong, with the layout of the app itself making it incredibly easy to scroll through and find the ones you wish to wager on.

All of their sports markets are located at the top of their home page, making it very easy to browse through them to find your desired markets.

Best Sports Betting Apps Welcome Offers

Sportsbook App Welcome Offer Terms & Conditions Available States iOS and Android? BetMGM $1000 Risk-Free Bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, NJ, NY, IN, CO, LA, TN, WV, IA, VA, MI, PA, DC, WY only. Yes FanDuel $1000 Risk-Free Bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, NJ, NY, IN, LA, CO, IA, VA, TN, PA, WV, MI, IL, CT only. Yes BetRivers $250 Deposit Match New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes SugarHouse $250 Deposit Match New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply NJ, CT Only Yes Fubo $1000 risk-free bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, IA Only Yes DRF Bets $500 Risk-Free bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply IA Only Yes Borgata Bet $20 Get $100 in Free Bets New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply NJ, PA Only Yes Hard Rock $100 Bet Match New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply NJ only Yes Sports Illustrated Bet $5 Get $100 in Free Bets New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply CO Only Yes Golden Nugget $250 Risk-Free Bet New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply MI Only Yes Superbook 100% First Wager Bonus up to $1000 New customers only. Must be 21+. Full T&C’s Apply AZ, CO, NJ & TN only Yes

What to Look for When Choosing a Sports Betting App

With eight fantastic legal sports betting apps available, it’s important to choose the one which is right for you. There are a number of factors to keep in mind when exploring your options.

Design

How easy sports betting apps are to use and navigate is the most important thing to consider when choosing which service to use.

The big attraction of mobile sports betting is that you don’t need to travel to a physical sportsbook to place a bet, or be sat in front of your computer to use a desktop site.

Placing a bet from your mobile device is supposed to be quick and easy.

If you can’t easily navigate sports betting apps to find the lines you want to bet on then it achieves neither of those goals.

When you first download mobile sports betting apps, it is a good idea to look around it and make sure it is intuitive and easy to find the kinds of bets which you like to place.

App Speed

The next most important thing to consider when choosing a sports betting app is how fast it runs on your mobile device.

Typically sports betting apps are kept very up to date, and are designed to work perfectly with the latest devices and operating system builds.

They are also released on both iOS and Android platforms, meaning your choice of mobile device won’t be a factor in deciding which sportsbook to use.

However, there can occasionally be issues with how fast sports betting apps run on older or less powerful mobile devices. These are rare, but can be immensely frustrating.

This makes it best to ensure that sports betting apps works on your mobile device at a speed you are happy with. This is especially true for bettors who like to wager on time-sensitive markets such as in play.

Customer Service

If you need help from a sportsbook at a physical retail location then there will typically be representatives available to help you immediately.

There is no reason to accept less than this level of customer service for a sports betting app.

The best sports betting apps will have customer support available 24 hours a day via a live chat or email function, with telephone support also offered as needed.

These will be alongside thorough FAQ sections which will help explain common questions and solutions to do with using sports betting apps.

Live Betting Section

Mobile sports betting has given rise to live betting. This is an exciting way to bet on a sporting event while it is being played, with the odds dynamically changing based on the action.

While all major mobile sports betting apps offer live betting, it is a good idea to ensure that the one you chose offers live betting on the markets that you enjoy.

With speed of the essence in live betting, it is also worthwhile making sure that the app runs quickly and smoothly on your mobile device.

It is also good to check how quickly the best sports betting apps update their live odds, and that they don’t have long paused periods while the odds are published.

The industry as a whole is moving towards having very short, or no, odds suspensions while live betting, so if you enjoy live betting then choose a sportsbook who keeps up with these best practices.

Deposit/Withdrawal Methods

Financial control is one of the most important aspects of sports betting, and so it is vitally important that you are comfortable with a sports betting apps deposit and withdrawal process.

The best Sports betting apps will publish their deposit and withdrawal methods online, usually in their FAQ sections. This will outline the ways in which you can move money in and out of your account.

Most major bookmakers will not charge fees when using their cashier service, it can also be worth ensuring that your own payment provider will also not issue any charges.

The sports betting app may require you to verify your identity or financial documents when moving money in and out of your sports betting account. This is more common on a first transaction.

Should this happen then there is absolutely no reason to be concerned. It is a requirement as a part of the bookmakers license, and helps to make sure that mobile sports betting takes place safely and fairly.

User Experience Reviews

Ultimately one of the best ways to decide if a service is right for you is to read other users’ experiences.

This is exceptionally easy to do on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Both have overall ratings for sports betting apps, along with detailed reviews from other users.

The rating system will let you see the overall experience of the thousands of users who have downloaded and used the app. Meanwhile, the written reviews will show both the app’s strengths and any recurring issues.

Give the most attention to the most recent reviews. All software occasionally has issues, and some poor reviews may refer to an older version of the app which has since been updated and fixed.

Learn More on the Best Sports Betting Apps

Learn about the Best Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet with a Mobile Sports Betting App

Setting up an account with a mobile sports betting app is a quick and seamless process. All major bookmakers follow the same best practices, meaning that signing up will be the same no matter who you chose to bet with.

Choose Your Sports Betting App

With multiple options to pick from, it’s important to find the right mobile sports betting apps for you. However, with so many great choices available, there’s nothing wrong with trying multiple times to see which is the best fit for you.

A good way to decide which sports betting app is best for you is to check the reviews and ratings each one has.

A high rating is usually a good indication that the app itself is well designed and runs smoothly. The reviews are a good way to see what parts of the app users enjoy, and if there are any recurring problems.

You should also check what features a sports betting app offers. If you prefer betting on a certain market, or perhaps using tools such as live betting, it is a good idea to make sure that apps you’re thinking of using have an emphasis there.

Create Your Account

Signing up for an account with a betting app is quick and easy, with most now allowing you to do it directly in the app itself.

However, should you prefer you are also usually able to do it at a computer using the app’s desktop site.

When you sign up for an account you will need to give the sportsbook some basic information about yourself, as well as the payment option which you want to use for your first deposit.

There is a chance that you might be asked to securely send some documents to verify your identity, but this is completely normal.

Bookmakers sometimes ask for this information in order to ensure they are compliant with state laws and the terms of their license.

No matter which best sports betting app you sign up for, make sure that you enter your sign-up bonus code when prompted. This will unlock the generous new customer offers which sports betting apps give away.

Take Advantage of Sign-Up Offers

One of the biggest attractions to mobile sports betting is the generous range of sign-up offers available to new customers.

Each app has its own bonus offer, and you are able to open an account with each of the eight legal sports betting apps. This means that it is possible to enjoy all eight fantastic sign-up bonuses.

However, each sign-up bonus is often time sensitive to when the account was opened. They typically will have to be used within seven to thirty days, and so make sure to check the terms and conditions to make sure you’ll have time to use them.

What is most important is ensuring that you enter your bonus code when prompted when you open an account with your best sports betting app.

Deposit Funds Into Your Account

It is incredibly easy to deposit money once you’ve set up your new sports betting account.

All major bookmakers will have a range of ways to deposit which process instantly, meaning that you are able to activate your sign-up bonus and jump straight into the action

These include traditional methods such as by card or online bank transfer, to modern digital wallet options.

You will need to enter your account details when you make your first deposit, however the app will then securely store them so that any future deposits are much quicker.

When your first deposit is processed, your sign-up bonus will be activated. If you chose a sports betting app which offered a matched deposit bonus, this balance will appear in your account as well.

Choosing Your Market

Once you have made your initial deposit it is time to place your first bet.

Bookmakers offer a huge selection, from major sports such as football or basketball, to more speciality sports from around the world.

These will have a deep selection of lines too, meaning that you will be able to place bets on markets such as player performance and points as well as final outcomes.

The most common results to bet on are the moneyline, spread, and points total.

The moneyline is simply a bet on who will win a game, while spread betting involves betting on the outcome with the teams given a points handicap.

Betting on the points total simply involves betting on whether you think the final score will be over or under the bookmaker’s line.

A parlay bet is when you place multiple lines into the same bet in order to get better odds.

Placing Your Bet

Once you have selected what bets you want to make you will see them appear on your betslip.

This will show you your bets, and when you enter your stake you will be able to see what your returns will be should your bet win. If you have made a parlay bet, you will also be able to see your final odds.

However, just because you’ve put the bets on your betslip and entered your stake does not mean your bet has been placed.

You need to ensure you press the “Place Bet” button at the bottom of the betslip so that your bets are processed.

Any winning bets you have will be paid out when the game is finalized, which is typically within minutes of it ending.

Leading bookmakers will also allow you to cash out most bets while your game is still going on as a way to either secure winnings early or minimize losses.

Withdrawing winnings

You withdraw funds from the cashier, the same place where you made your initial deposit. While it is easiest to withdraw to the same payment method you deposited, this is not required.

Be sure to check to see if your bookmaker has any minimum withdrawal amount requirements or fees associated. However, most offer low minimums and fee-free withdrawals.

While sports betting apps often warn that it can take between one to five days for withdrawals to be processed, most users report that the process happens much sooner and within 24 hours.

Keep in mind you will not be able to directly withdraw any bonus balances you may have.

These have what is known as a rollover or wagering requirement, meaning that you must stake them. Any winnings are then returned to you in cash, which you can withdraw.

Advantages of Betting apps

Betting apps have quickly become one of the most popular ways to place sports wagers. Between the fantastic technology on offer and sheer convenience of using a phone, it’s easy to see why.

Convenience

The biggest advantage that using a mobile betting app has over a traditional retail sportsbook, or even using a sportsbook’s desktop site, is convenience.

You don’t need to travel to a retail location to place a bet, or be at home sat with your computer. Instead, all you need is your smartphone and either mobile data or a Wi-Fi connection.

Whether you are away for work or simply relaxing on your sofa, the convenience of using a mobile sports betting app can’t be beaten.

So long as you are within your state lines and have access to an internet or mobile data connection you are able to bet on your favorite events.

App-Only Offers and Promotions

The bonuses and promotions on offer are one of the main attractions of using online bookmakers, and there are even more on offer when using sports betting apps.

You use the same account with an online sportsbook whether you use an app or their desktop site. However, when logging in and playing via the app most will offer special offers and promotions.

This means that there are exciting rewards and bonuses which you would be missing out on if you only used a sportsbook’s desktop site.

Push Notifications

The ability of mobile betting apps to give you push notifications make it easier than ever for you to keep up with the action which you like to bet on.

You can set them up to keep you up to date with scores when you’re not able to watch the action live, or simply have them let you know when your favorite team is next playing.

They can also send you alerts about any promotions or free bets which you have earned. This ability to quietly keep you up to date is a major advantage over retail and desktop sports betting.

Quick Transactions

When you make your first deposit with an online bookmaker you’ll enter the details for your preferred method of depositing and withdrawing funds.

Once this is stored and verified you’ll be able to use your sports betting app to quickly and easily use the cashier service.

This means that so long as you have an internet or mobile data connection and are within state lines, you can manage your bankroll from wherever you are.

Mobile Streaming

The best mobile sports betting apps will give you the option of watching some select events live on your phone or tablet.

Sometimes you have to place a bet on the game in order to view it, while at other times you simply need to have a certain level of funds currently in your account.

However, the most generous online sportsbooks will simply allow anyone with an account to tune in and watch.

This means using mobile sports betting apps is a fantastic way of watching select live sport on the go.

Sports Betting Apps FAQs

Is it legal to bet on sports in the USA with an app?

Over two-dozen states have legalized sports betting, with more currently in the process of launching their own markets. Most of these have licenses available for online sports betting, which includes mobile betting apps.

Individual states gained the right to decide on their own sports gambling laws in 2018, when the Supreme Court struck down the act which had prohibited sports being opened up outside of traditional markets such as in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This means that it is legal to bet on sports using a mobile app so long as you are inside the state lines of one of the states which has legalized online sports betting.

What sports can I bet on using an app?

You will be able to make the same bets using an app as you would on a desktop site or retail sportsbook. This means you are free to bet on major professional sports such as football, baseball, basketball, and hockey.

Using an app to place bets is also better for some kinds of sports betting. They make live betting easy, and the one game parlay tools allow you to quickly put together multiple lines on the same game.

There are some restrictions on in-state college athletics betting, though. There are currently twelve states with a total ban on placing bets on in-state college sports, while a further nine limit prop bets on college games.

Do I need an account to bet using an app?

You will need to sign up for an account when you want to start using a sports betting app.

This is a quick and easy process where you simply need to register your personal details and add your preferred payment method for deposits and withdrawals.

You may be asked to verify some documents, however this is completely normal. This is only done to help bookmakers adhere to regulations and keep online sports betting secure.

Don’t forget to use a sign-up bonus code when you open your account. This will unlock one of the huge welcome bonuses which sports betting apps offer to new players.

Do all betting sites have an app?

Yes, betting websites will offer a dedicated app version of their desktop site.

This is because it is easier for them to provide a good looking, easy to navigate experience for you by offering an app designed to work best on a phone or tablet.

You use the same account to access both the desktop site and app version of the same bookmaker.

This means that if you register your financial details at your desktop, for instance, you’ll still be able to manage your bankroll from your phone.

Is it safe to use a mobile betting app?

Yes, it is perfectly safe to use the mobile betting apps provided by a state’s licensed and regulated online sportsbook operators.

The software is safe and secure, as it goes through all of the safety and verification processes needed to be published on App and Google Play stores.

The bookmakers themselves too have a requirement to ensure that their online betting apps are safe.

The whole industry is also overlooked by special state commissions who are charged with making sure online sports betting is safe and secure for players.

Am I able to claim welcome offers via my sportsbook’s app?

All the best sports betting apps will allow you to claim their welcome offer no matter whether you’re using their desktop site or mobile app.

Some sportsbooks, however, will only allow you to claim certain welcome offers via their app, with you needing to download it beforehand in order to claim whatever sign-up bonus is on offer.

Taking this into consideration, it’s always worth reading the terms and conditions of your sportsbook and their welcome offer to ensure you know exactly how to claim it and whether it’s only available via their app.

This is important to remember, as should it only be available via their app and you try to claim it via their online site, you may not be able to claim the offer at all.

What’s the easiest sports betting app to use?

All of the sports betting apps listed in this piece are some of the easiest you’re going to come across when choosing which sportsbook app to side with.

The likes of BetMGM and FanDuel stand out amongst the rest however, with the design and layout of their apps being extremely strong, making the apps themselves incredibly simple to navigate.

Before choosing a sportsbook app to side with, it’s always worth doing your own research, including reading user reviews on each app via the App/Google Play store.

This allows you to see exactly how fellow bettors got on with the app and how easy it’ll be to use before making your decision and signing-up.

Are sports betting apps rigged?

No. Just like their online sportsbook equivalent, sports betting apps are incredibly safe and secure when it comes to wagering on sports.

All of your funds will be completely safe no matter whether you’re deposit or wagering, with you able to control what you do with your winnings whenever you please.

Your winnings for your successful bets will always be paid out in full when using any of the top sports betting apps out there, with this taking up to a maximum of 24 hours depending on which sportsbook you’re with.

