For the Eagles, the third time was the charm.

After failing in consecutive weeks to wrap up the conference and division titles within reach, the Eagles claimed each with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants in the regular-season finale to finish the year 14-3 as both the No. 1 seed in the conference and NFC East champions for the first time since 2019.

In doing so, the Eagles secured a bye week during next weekend’s wild-card round and will host the lowest seed to advance in the divisional round the following week.

The victory against a playoff-bound Giants team resting a handful of key starters breaks a two-game skid just in time for the games to start meaning significantly more.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Eagles’ 14th win:

Print the shirts

The Eagles’ win caps off a regular season in which they exceeded most reasonable expectations and sets up a favorable path through the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles’ win pushed the No. 1 seed out of the San Francisco 49ers’ reach and ensured that any potential matchup against the NFC West juggernaut would go through Lincoln Financial Field. The Dallas Cowboys entered the day in contention for the conference and division crown as well, but a loss to the Washington Commanders made it a moot point.

It wasn’t pristine, especially considering how many Giants starters watched the game from the sideline, but the Eagles will now go into the playoffs on a winning note and an advantageous position.

Hurts plays the hero

After missing the last two games, Jalen Hurts returned in time to right the ship.

Although it wasn’t as dominant a performance as we’ve seen from the 24-year-old quarterback most of this season, he did enough to ensure the Eagles finished the regular season on the right note.

Hurts finished 20-for-35 for 229 yards. His quick decision-making on run-pass options and some timely throws to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were enough to spot the Eagles a double-digit lead in short order and allowed the team to sleepwalk through the second half relatively unscathed.

On the Eagles’ second drive, Hurts hit Brown on a back-shoulder throw for a 37-yard gain to set up a field goal. He finished the first half 12-for-18 for 140 yards.

Much to the Eagles’ delight, Hurts was generally careful in the first half. He slid short of the sticks on a second-and-1 on the team’s second series instead of fighting for extra yards. He didn’t take many hits in the pocket until late in the second quarter, scrambled less than usual, and avoided hits the times he did scramble.

Whether it was rust or some still-lingering trouble with his sprained right shoulder, Hurts wasn’t as sharp as he was before he missed two games. Hurts’ throwing motion seemed mostly unaffected by the hurt shoulder, but his decision-making was shaky at times and a few of his passes were errant. He had an uncharacteristic red-zone interception to open the third quarter and a couple of misplaced throws as well.

Hurts avoided reinjury and knocked off some cobwebs in the final regular-season game. Now the Eagles will need him to find his footing in the postseason.

Gardner-Johnson slotting in

C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned just in time to get used to his new role in the Eagles defense.

The converted safety played in his first game since suffering a lacerated kidney in November and saw a noticeable uptick in snaps out of the slot. Gardner-Johnson snuffed out a route concept on the Giants’ opening series and made a tackle for loss against the run the next drive.

Gardner-Johnson, who played slot corner for the New Orleans Saints in the first three years of his career, was at his usual post safety spot in the Eagles’ base defense and dropped down into the slot when the Eagles were in sub packages. When Gardner-Johnson was in the slot, backup safety Reed Blankenship filled in his spot on the back end.

With starting nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox indefinitely sidelined with a toe injury, Gardner-Johnson could continue seeing meaningful playing time out of the slot, especially against offenses like San Francisco’s or Dallas’, each of which have impact players at slot receiver.

Webb woes

The Giants offense was led by some unfamiliar faces Sunday night.

With running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones both given the night off, practice-squad promotion QB Davis Webb led the group to a mostly listless performance.

To Webb’s credit, he evaded the Eagles’ defensive front enough times to keep the NFL single-season sack record belonging to the 1984 Chicago Bears. He gave the Giants new life with a few splash plays in the second half, too. He finished 23-for-40 for 168 yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing score.

Webb plowed through Blankenship for a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and found receiver Kenny Golladay in the back of the end zone to pull the Giants within one score with less than two minutes remaining.

Webb didn’t deliver the Giants a win, but his evasive maneuvers were enough to keep the Eagles from breaking the NFL sack record. The Eagles came in five shy of the vaunted Chicago team and got two sacks off snuffed-out trick plays, but the defensive front didn’t get to Webb.

Brown, Smith make history

Brown and Smith bolstered their case as the best wide-receiver duo in Eagles history Sunday, each setting a single-season franchise record in the 17th game.

Brown’s came on the Eagles’ first offensive play of the game when he took a slant route 35 yards to pass Mike Quick’s franchise record for most receiving yards. Quick had 1,409 in a 16-game season in 1983; Brown finished with four catches for 95 yards on the night and 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.

For Smith, it was a 9-yard reception on the Eagles’ second drive that give him 89 receptions, passing Irving Fryar’s total in 1996 for the most by a wide receiver in franchise history. Smith finished with seven catches for 67 yards, making his season totals as follows: 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.