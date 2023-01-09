Who do the Eagles play in 2023? A look at their opponents next season

Now that the regular season is over and we know that the Eagles are NFC East champions — that matters more to scheduling than being the No. 1 overall seed — we can accurately lay out the full list of teams the Eagles will play next season.

In addition to playing the NFC West and the AFC East, the Eagles, because of their first-place division finish, will also play the first-place finishers from the NFC North (Vikings), the NFC South (Buccaneers), and the AFC West (Chiefs).

It’s also worth noting that with the 17-game schedule, the extra game will be played on the road this year, after the Eagles got an extra home game in 2022.

We don’t know the dates of games yet, but we know the locations, and the opponents are as follows:

Eagles 2023 home games

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings

Eagles 2023 away games

Cowboys Giants Commanders Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks New England Patriots New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs

For those keeping score at home, 12 of the Eagles’ 17 games next season will be against teams that made the playoffs this year — including each of the other six NFC playoff teams.