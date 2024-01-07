Who’s on the Eagles’ 2024 schedule? A look at their opponents next season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Following their 27-10 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, the Eagles conclude the regular season with an 11-6 record, along with a second-place finish behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

Now that the regular season is over, the Eagles know all 17 of their opponents in 2024.

The Eagles are set to face teams from the NFC South and the AFC North. Additionally, they will play second-place finishers from the AFC South, NFC North, and NFC West. The Eagles will play nine home games and eight road games.

We don’t know the dates/times yet, but the opponents are listed below:

Eagles 2024 home games

Cowboys Giants Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Cleveland Browns Green Bay Packers Jacksonville Jaguars Pittsburgh Steelers

Eagles 2024 away games

Cowboys Giants Commanders Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers

During the league meetings last month in Dallas, NFL owners voted to increase the the amount of international contests each season, from four to eight games, beginning in 2025. NFL owners also passed a resolution that mandates each team to play an international game every four years.

The Eagles haven’t played an international game since Oct. 28, 2018, when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

Next season, the NFL has six scheduled international games, including three in London, one in Munich, Germany, and another in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The NFL is expected to announce the full 2024 schedule, including all international games with dates and kickoff times, in May.