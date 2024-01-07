Who’s on the Eagles’ 2024 schedule? A look at their opponents next season
After the Eagles fell to 11-6 on the 2023 season, their opponents in 2024 became known.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Following their 27-10 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, the Eagles conclude the regular season with an 11-6 record, along with a second-place finish behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.
Now that the regular season is over, the Eagles know all 17 of their opponents in 2024.
The Eagles are set to face teams from the NFC South and the AFC North. Additionally, they will play second-place finishers from the AFC South, NFC North, and NFC West. The Eagles will play nine home games and eight road games.
We don’t know the dates/times yet, but the opponents are listed below:
Eagles 2024 home games
Cowboys
Giants
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers
Eagles 2024 away games
Cowboys
Giants
Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
During the league meetings last month in Dallas, NFL owners voted to increase the the amount of international contests each season, from four to eight games, beginning in 2025. NFL owners also passed a resolution that mandates each team to play an international game every four years.
The Eagles haven’t played an international game since Oct. 28, 2018, when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.
Next season, the NFL has six scheduled international games, including three in London, one in Munich, Germany, and another in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The NFL is expected to announce the full 2024 schedule, including all international games with dates and kickoff times, in May.