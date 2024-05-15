Eagles’ first road game will be Week 3 at the New Orleans Saints, per sources

The Eagles will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 22, for their first official road game of the season, an NFL source said.

The 2024 campaign opens in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6 against the Green Bay Packers, but the Eagles will be the “home” team at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. They then host the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, Sept. 16, according to a PHLY report.

For those unwilling to travel to Brazil, an early-season trip to New Orleans should be a popular destination for Eagles fans.

In February, the league announced the Eagles would play in the first ever NFL game to be held in South America. The meeting with the Packers will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and 9:15 p.m. local time.

The following teams are also slated to play the Eagles in Philadelphia this season: their NFC East rivals the Cowboys, N.Y. Giants and Commanders, NFC foes the Panthers, and from the AFC the Browns, Jaguars and Steelers.

The Eagles have seven more road games at the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Buccaneers, Rams, Ravens and Bengals.

The complete schedule will officially be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday.