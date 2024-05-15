Eagles schedule 2024 updates: International games announced, latest rumors and leaks
The Birds will start the season in Brazil against the Packers hoping to erase all evidence of last season's collapse.
The full 2024 NFL schedule, including every Eagles game, will be released tonight at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.
The Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 on Friday, Sept. 6 at 8:15 p.m. in Brazil. Here's everything we know about the game.
When do Eagles tickets go on sale? A date has yet to be announced, but last year single-game tickets went on sale June 13.
Jason Kelce officially joined ESPN on Tuesday, and immediately bear hugged Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson on the Disney stage.
Full 2024 Eagles schedule: what we know
The full 2024 NFL schedule won’t be released until 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Here's what we know about the Eagles' schedule:
Week 1: Packers at Eagles (in Brazil), Friday, Sept. 6 (8:15 p.m., Peacock, NBC10)
In addition to facing their NFC East opponents — Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders — here’s a rundown of the Eagles' opponents this season:
Eagles home games: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers
Eagles away games: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL releases full slate of 2024 international games
Including the Eagles-Packers game in Brazil, five NFL games will be played internationally this season.
We've known the host teams for months. Their opponents and dates were announced Wednesday morning on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
2024 NFL games that have already been announced
Like previous years, the NFL announced a handful of games leading up to today's full release of the schedule. They are:
Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 5 (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8 (4:25 p.m, Fox)
Week 1: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Sept. 9 (8:20 p.m., ESPN)
Week 2: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 12 (Amazon Prime Video)
Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 15 (4:25 p.m., CBS)
– Rob Tornoe
What will be different about the NFL schedule this year?
This is the second season of an 11-year deal with TV and streaming partners worth over $100 billion, so the schedule should look similar to last season, including another Black Friday game.
Here are some things to know:
Teams can appear on Thursday Night Football more: NFL teams can appear twice a year on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.
Flex scheduling on both Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football: Like last season, ESPN will be eligible to flex Sunday games into Monday night between Week 14 and Week 17, with teams required to get 12 days notice. Flexing Thursday Night Football is a bit more strict, with a maximum of two flexes per season between Week 13 and Week 17.
Expect more Monday Night Football doubleheaders: Last season, ESPN and ABC aired three side-by-side doubleheaders. While nothing has been confirmed yet for this season, NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp praised the format to the Boston Globe.
There will be two Christmas games that might stream on Netflix: Despite Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, the NFL will schedule two games on Dec. 25. Puck’s John Ourand reported Netflix is the favorite to stream the two Christmas games. Amazon also put in a bid, per Ourand, but the tech giant made no mention of streaming Christmas games during its upfront presentation to advertisers Tuesday.
2024 NFL schedule release: Time, how to watch and stream
When: Wednesday, May 15
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: NFL Network, ESPN2
Streaming: NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, fubo (all require a subscription)
Longtime NFL Network host Rich Eisen and Philadelphia native Colleen Wolfe will host a three-hour special breaking down the regular season schedule, division by division. They’ll be joined by a host of top NFL announcers, including NBC’s Mike Tirico, CBS’ Jim Nantz, ESPN’s Joe Buck, and Amazon’s Al Michaels.
ESPN will air a two-hour special on ESPN2 Wednesday at 8 p.m., featuring SportsCenter host and Temple grad Kevin Negandhi, NFL Live’s Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears, and NFL insider Adam Schefter. Buck will also join the broadcast.