Eagles draft: The 2025 class is deep in interior offensive linemen. But will the Eagles wait past Round 1?

For the fifth year in a row, the Eagles will have a new starter at right guard. From Brandon Brooks in 2021 to Mekhi Becton last season, the Eagles have plugged in players, seeking long-term stability at the position.

With Becton departing in free agency, 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen looks to be the favorite to win the job, but the Eagles also traded for guard Kenyon Green, a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2021.

The 2025 class of interior offensive linemen is not as star-driven as last year’s, but there are several intriguing players who project as guards at the next level. We broke down the top guards and centers from this draft class:

Top of the class

Tyler Booker, Alabama

If a team is looking for a physical, mauling presence on the interior, Booker fits the bill. The 6-foot-5, 321-pounder played left guard in 26 of his 27 starts across three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He’s best known for his run-blocking power and heavy hands in pass protection, which allow him to physically displace opposing defensive linemen and create large running lanes behind him. While he’s not known for his athleticism nor his movement skills in space, he’s hard to move off his spot and his strong grip strength makes him difficult to break away from.

Because of his lack of physical quickness and brooding demeanor as a blocker (he ran a 5.38-second 40-yard dash with a 1.96-second 10-yard split at the NFL scouting combine), Booker won’t be a scheme fit for every NFL team, but in a power and run-heavy gap scheme, he would thrive. It’s unlikely the Eagles would draft him because of that, even if he’s available at pick 32.

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson started 40 of his 51 games with the Buckeyes, with 31 of those coming at left guard. During Ohio State’s run to the national championship, Jackson started nine games at left tackle, filling in for his injured teammate Josh Simmons, who’s also in this draft class.

The 6-4, 315-pound lineman played so well at tackle that teams could consider him to be a long-term swing tackle. Excelling as an aggressive run blocker who works well on combo blocks up to linebackers, Jackson is a steady pass protector who has adequate lateral athleticism to mirror pass rushers at both guard and tackle.

Across 422 pass-blocking snaps, Jackson allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus — and he’s got active hands and recovery speed if he’s initially beaten off the snap. Jackson, who is set to take a top-30 visit to Philly, could be a Day 1 starter at guard and kick out to tackle and be the long-term successor for Lane Johnson.

Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel has been a big-time riser throughout the draft process after starting for four seasons at North Dakota State, the reigning FCS national champion. At 6-6, 312 pounds, Zabel started all 16 games last season at left tackle but also has experience as right tackle (17 starts) and left guard (four starts). The rugged lineman has quality hand pop upon initial contact, plays with good pad level, and has the lower-body power to move defenders in the running game as a combo and solo blocker. With 32-inch arms, Zabel projects best inside, and he played all five offensive line spots at the Senior Bowl.

An expected first-rounder later this month, Zabel could be long gone before the Eagles pick at No. 32. But if available, he would certainly fill a potential need at guard, with high-level experience also playing tackle. While Zabel’s tendency to lunge and fall off blocks against longer and more athletic edge rushers needs to improve, he’s got immediate starting potential at guard or center, and could also serve as a depth swing tackle.

Top center

Jared Wilson, Georgia

Wilson, who became a first-time starter in 2024, is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the 2025 draft. Measuring in at 6-3, 310 at the scouting combine, the former Georgia center had a strong testing day with a 4.84-second 40-yard dash, a 32-inch vertical leap, a 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, and a 4.56-second 20-yard shuttle. That athleticism matched his game film, where he excelled climbing up to linebackers in the run game and showed the grip strength and leverage to handle bigger, more powerful defensive linemen.

He’s one of the more inexperienced interior linemen of this group, starting just 12 games in four seasons at Georgia, but he consistently got underneath the pads of defensive linemen and generated movement in the running game. Wilson has starter upside, and will likely be drafted on Day 2 by a team that needs a starting center soon, which likely eliminates the Eagles as an option.

Guard/tackle versatility

Miles Frazier, LSU

The Camden native, who has experience at four of the five offensive line spots, excluding center, is a powerful offensive lineman who plays with an edge. The 6-6, 317-pound Frazier likes to drive defensive linemen into the ground, has a strong initial punch in pass protection, and can kick out on defensive ends pulling across the line of scrimmage.

Most of Frazier’s starts have come at a right guard (28), but he also has 11 career starts at left tackle, nine at left guard, and two at right tackle. Though he’s more of a rigid, upright player who doesn’t always showcase the lateral quickness to handle speed rushers, his athleticism would be valuable for the Eagles, whom he met with twice at the Senior Bowl.

Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

A three-year starter at multiple spots, including right guard (15 starts), right tackle (16), and left tackle (five), Savaiinaea plays with power as both a run blocker and pass protector. The 6-4, 324-pounder is nimble on his feet and has the desired athleticism and agility at his size to play multiple spots, although he would be best served as a guard at the next level. He crashes down effectively as a run blocker and has the athleticism to operate in space pulling across the formation.

While Savaiinaea’s anchor and consistency cutting off linebackers at the second level need to improve, his powerful hands, size to overwhelm defenders, and initial snap quickness give him a chance to be a starting guard in the NFL, with swing tackle capability in a pinch. He had a formal meeting with the Eagles at the combine and is projected to be a Day 2 pick.

Projection to interior

Marcus Mbow, Purdue

With 32 starts over the last three seasons nearly split evenly between right guard (14 starts) and right tackle, Mbow is one of the more skilled pass protectors in this draft. At 6-4, 303 pounds, Mbow is on the lighter end to hang out on the edge, but he overcame that at Purdue with his lateral agility, athleticism in space, and a varied pass set approach that features fake jump sets, flash technique (faking throwing his hands first to pass set), and snatch-trap maneuvers (when an offensive lineman invites a defender upfield and pulls his momentum forward and down.)

Another player who took a predraft visit to Philly, Mbow projects best in the interior, and took snaps at guard in addition to tackle at the Senior Bowl. While his lower-body power and anchor need to improve to be a true starter in the NFL, Mbow could be a Day 2 option for the Eagles as competition for Steen at right guard.

Emery Jones, LSU

The 2024 season was a struggle at times for LSU’s Jones. But the 6-4, 315-pound right tackle’s physical tools and upper-body strength will intrigue NFL teams. A three-year starter for the Tigers, Jones sets the tone with his mauling mentality as a run blocker and also has the knock-back power to stop edge rushers in their tracks in pass protection. However, Jones struggled with his balance and blocking speed on the edge, often causing him to lunge and overextend.

Though he has limited experience at any spot but tackle, Jones showed at the Senior Bowl that some of his deficiencies can be mitigated with a move to guard. If Jones can clean up his balance issues and refine his technique, the Eagles could land a guard for the near future who also still has time to hone his skills at right tackle.