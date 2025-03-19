Eagles draft prospect tracker: NC State OT Anthony Belton will make predraft visit to Philly

Following the combine, the Eagles will scout prospects either at their pro days or by bringing them to Philadelphia to visit their facilities in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL draft

The Birds, along with the other 31 teams in the NFL, are allotted 30 private meetings with draft prospects, but players who are local to the NFL teams don’t count toward those private meetings.

The Eagles’ predraft visits are a good indicator of who they may draft. Five of the nine players the Eagles drafted in the 2024 draft were brought to the Eagles’ facilities, and in 2023, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, and Nolan Smith each visited the Birds during the predraft process.

With one pick in each round over the first two days of the draft, the Eagles are in position to continue adding to their roster after re-signing Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun to contract extensions, but losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency.

Here’s a look at the reported top-30 visits for the Eagles.

Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

At the NFL scouting combine, Belton said he had a planned predraft visit with the Eagles in April. The 6-foot-6, 336-pound offensive lineman was the starting left tackle for North Carolina State for three years after sitting behind first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu in 2021, and is a physical lineman who thrives working downhill as a run blocker with the arm length (33⅞ inches) to keep edge rushers at bay.

At the Senior Bowl in February, Belton played multiple spots along the offensive line, including both guard spots and left tackle as well. Though NFL teams asked Belton about playing guard during his combine meetings, he believes he’s a “firm tackle,” but said, “I can play guard, tackle. If I got to adjust, I’ll do it.”

Belton is a top-heavy linemen who has the foot speed to mirror pass rushers but struggles at times with hand placement and sustaining blocks after initial contact. While he could stay out at right tackle, Belton’s best position may be in the interior at the NFL level, and he is a projected midround pick that could go as high as the third round in April’s draft.