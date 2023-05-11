49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says his wife won’t travel to Philly due to Eagles fans

The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 13 rematch of the NFC championship game during the 2023 season, and Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan is relieved the game wasn’t scheduled as the season opener.

“I am glad we’re not playing Philly Week 1,” Shanahan said at an event Wednesday night, according to the San Jose Mercury News. “I want to play them at a better time. I want to make sure our whole team is right there.”

During the 31-7 loss to the Eagles, the 49ers lost quarterback Brock Purdy to an arm injury after having lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, leaving them shorthanded against the Birds. It’s unclear if Purdy will be able to return to the 49ers by the start of the season.

» READ MORE: Eagles 2023 schedule: Everything we know

Advertisement

Shanahan also said his wife, Mandy, won’t be traveling to Philadelphia for the game, claiming Eagles fans didn’t offer her a gracious welcome.

“I don’t like going back to Philly again. My wife’s bitter about it a little bit,” Shanahan said. “She didn’t like her fan experience in the stands. So she’s not going this time.”

Shanahan joins a long line of 49ers players who haven’t been able to move on from their loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game. Running back Christian McCaffery falsely complained that the NFL doesn’t allow teams to carry a third quarterback on the roster (they do), and kicker Robbie Gould questioned Jalen Hurts ability as a quarterback.

Then there’s wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who said in a recent interview he still thinks the 49ers lost despite being the better team.

“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel told Complex. “I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome.”

The Eagles will host the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 3 at 4:25 p.m.