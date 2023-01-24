49ers lineman Charles Omenihu arrested ahead of Eagles game

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, San Jose police said.

According to police, officers were called to Omenihu’s home on a report of domestic violence. A woman who identified herself as Omenihu’s girlfriend said she felt pain in her arm after he “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” Police said the woman declined medical attention.

Omenihu, 25, has been released on bail, police said, and was served with an emergency protective restraining order. The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information,” the 49ers said in a statement.

Omenihu, a fifth-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019, was traded to the 49ers during the 2021 season. He has been a key part of the 49ers’ stout defense this season, and had two sacks and a forced fumble in San Francisco’s blowout win against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round on Jan. 14.

His status for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Eagles is unclear. He was listed as day-to-day on the team’s injury report after having suffered an oblique strain during Sunday’s divisional-round win against the Dallas Cowboys.