‘You can only do so much,’ 49ers’ quarterback injuries leave them empty handed for the NFC Championship

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Prudy looked far right downfield, anticipating to throw to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, before Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick came flying in from the right side, knocking the rookie to the ground.

It was the first possession of the NFC Championship game in front of a rowdy crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. But for the Niners it was the beginning of yet more quarterback injuries that might have left the team questioning “What if?” as the Eagles stormed to a 31-7 victory that assured them a trip to Super Bowl LVII, while the 49ers’ season came to an end.

Purdy came off the field with a hurt right arm following that early play play and fourth stringer Josh Johnson, who’s been in the league for 15 seasons, was the next man up. When the 22-year-old emerged from the medical tent as the first quarter expired, Purdy started throwing again on the sideline, but said even those throws were painful.

“My arm felt like it stretched out — just felt like really a lot of shocks all over, from my elbow down to my wrist,” Prudy said, who threw for 23 yards, completing all four attempts, and fumbled once. “Front and back just pain all around.

“I was literally ripping it to BA, he was coming open and that was going to be a big play. [Reddick] came through my blind side at the time...so the ball came out.”

Johnson, who made 7 of 13 completions, throwing for 74 yards, with a fumble, took a hard hit to open the third quarter. He slammed his head on the ground. He was later confirmed to have a concussion. As the only other active QB, Purdy was forced to retake the field.

He had a conversation with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan that he couldn’t throw deep and only about five or 10 yards, following the initial injury. Without much use of Purdy’s throwing arm possible, the 49ers had to turn to their run game to finish the remaining quarters.

After losing starters Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries this season, the 49ers had relied on Purdy — the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a middle tier prospect — starting in Week 14.

And while they overcame that quarterback hump, with Purdy leading the team to a perfect 7-0 record, against the Eagles, tight end George Kittle noted, the injuries didn’t allow them to perform at their highest standard.

“I try not to look at the what if,” Kittle said. “[stuff] happens, how are you going to respond to it? That was my message the entire game, what else do you want us to do, roll over and die?

“Losing your starting quarterback, to your third string rookie, to your fourth string quarterback... You can only run the ball. It’s tough; it’s frustrating, and they’re a hell of a football team, great defense... You can only do so much.”

The 49ers attempted to get creative near the end, having receiver Deebo Samuel take a return and Christian McCaffrey, who scored the lone touchdown of the night, take a snap at QB. But with the 49ers’ season ending in front of their eyes, the frustration boiled on the field.

After the Eagles stopped McCaffrey, the Niners came up short of a first down on a third-down run in the fourth quarter. A few shoves broke out after the play. Left tackle Trent Williams then body slammed Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground, and Wallace, caught off guard, popped up and threw a punch, leading to both of them getting ejected.

Some might have wondered why, with the outcome a foregone conclusion, a fight was worth the trouble.

Kittle didn’t judge it negatively, saying it reflected team spirit. “They were fighting, whether it was an actual fight or whether it’s doing everything they can to be violent, I love it. Completely terrible circumstance, but the boys didn’t quit out there.”