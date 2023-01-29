Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Miles Sanders TD gives the Eagles the lead vs. 49ers

DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch set up Sanders' 6-yard touchdown run.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders scores in the first quarter during the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The score is 7-0, Eagles lead.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders scores in the first quarter during the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The score is 7-0, Eagles lead.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Lochlahn March
    Published 

The Eagles struck first in the opening drive of the NFC championship game, as Miles Sanders found an opening in the 49ers defense for a 6-yard touchdown run Sunday.

The Eagles got into position to score following a clutch 29-yard reception from DeVonta Smith on fourth-and-3. Smith made the catch with one hand and then appeared to signal for the Eagles to get the next play off quickly. A subsequent replay shown on Fox appeared to show Smith didn’t have complete control of the ball.

Published 
    LM
    Lochlahn March