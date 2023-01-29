Miles Sanders TD gives the Eagles the lead vs. 49ers

The Eagles struck first in the opening drive of the NFC championship game, as Miles Sanders found an opening in the 49ers defense for a 6-yard touchdown run Sunday.

The Eagles got into position to score following a clutch 29-yard reception from DeVonta Smith on fourth-and-3. Smith made the catch with one hand and then appeared to signal for the Eagles to get the next play off quickly. A subsequent replay shown on Fox appeared to show Smith didn’t have complete control of the ball.